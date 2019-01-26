COOS BAY — South Coast Hospice & Palliative Care Services will be offering community education and volunteer training classes covering important topics on the death and dying experience. This series also will prepare volunteers to become better support to loved ones during end of life situations.
Topics include an introduction to South Coast Hospice, communication and active listening techniques, understanding bereavement and spirituality, the important role of a hospice volunteer, creating boundaries and avoiding compassion fatigue, body mechanics and how to assist and position patients, death and dying awareness, needs of the patient, needs of the family, and the death experience.
The 11 consecutive sessions will be held 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays from March 5 through May 14, at a Bandon location.
To register for the series call Anita McConnell at 541-269-2986 or email a.mcconnell@hospice.org.