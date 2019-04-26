Sundays
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families Every Sunday 12:30 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union, North Bend. 503-957-9665
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families Every Sunday 5-6 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union, North Bend. 503-957-9665
NA Recovery Rocks Group Every Sunday 7-8:30 p.m., Bay Area First Step, 1741 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. http://www.coosbayna.org/
Mondays
Cancer Treatment Support Group Every Monday 9-11 a.m., BAH Counseling & Bereavement Education Center, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. 541-269-2986
Narcotics Anonymous Every Monday 9:30-10:30 a.m., Nancy Devereux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. http://www.coosbayna.org/
Body Awareness Every Monday 10 a.m., BAH Community Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 541-756-1038
Depression and Anxiety Support Group Every Monday 12:30-1:30 p.m., Nancy Devereux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-3202
Parkinson's Support Group Second Monday 2-3 p.m., 2250 16th St., North Bend. 541-290-7099.
Women Veterans of the Oregon Coast Fourth Monday 4 p.m., Coos Bay Elks No. 1160, 265 Central Ave., Coos Bay. 541-294-5185
Overeaters Anonymous Every Monday 5:30-6:30 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 2300 Longwood Drive, Reedsport. No fees or weigh-ins. 541-271-2436
NA Newcomers Meeting Every Monday 6-7 p.m., Neighbor to Neighbor Resource Center, 2630 11th St., North Bend. http://www.coosbayna.org
Adult Children of Alcoholic & Dysfunctional Families Every Monday 6:30-7:30 p.m., Emanuel Episcopal Church, 400 Highland, Coos Bay. 406-214-9176
Narcotics Anonymous: Serenity Every Monday 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 860 Second St. SW, Bandon. 541-863-9619
Overeaters Anonymous Every Monday 7 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union Ave., North Bend. 541-756-1209
Tuesdays
Take Off Pounds Sensibly OR 300 North Bend Every Tuesday 9 a.m., Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark St., North Bend. 541-290-0336
Tai Chi Every Tuesday 10 a.m., Lakeside Senior Center, 915 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-759-3819
Al-Anon Support Every Tuesday noon, The Nancy Devereaux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-3202
Diabetes Education Review Class First Tuesday noon, Bay Area Hospital Community Education Building, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 541-269-8076
Prostate Cancer Support Third Tuesday noon, Kozy Kitchen, 820 Highway 101, Florence. www.ustooflorence.org
Didgeridoo Club Second Tuesday 4-4:30 p.m., Next to Bay Area Foot Clinic, 2085 Inland Drive Suite A., North Bend. 541-267-5221
Epilepsy Social Group Second Tuesday 4-5 p.m., BAH Community Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 541-756-7279
Prostate Cancer Support Second Tuesday 5-7 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996 Highway 101 N., Florence. www.ustooflorence.org
NA: Surrender to Live Meeting Every Tuesday 7-8:30 p.m., 155 Empire Blvd., Coos Bay. http://coosbayna.org
The POG NA Every Tuesday 7-8 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 2015 Washington St., Port Orford. http://www.coosbayna.org
Just for Today Group of Narcotics Anonymous Every Tuesday 7-8:30 p.m., Bay Area First Step, 1741 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. http://www.coosbayna.org
Wednesdays
Dual Diagnosis Support Every Wednesday 10-11 a.m., The Nancy Devereaux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-3202
Alzheimer's and Dementia Education Third Wednesday 10:30 a.m., BAH Community Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 541-290-7508
Veterans Outreach Day Third Wednesday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Langlois Public Library, 48234 US Highway 101, Langlois.
Overeaters Anonymous Every Wednesday 12:30-1:30 p.m., St. Monica Catholic Church, 357 S. Sixth St., Coos Bay. 541-297-1200
Tai Chi for Better Balance Every Wednesday 2 p.m., South Coast Business Employment Corporation, 93781 Newport Lane, Coos Bay. 541-294-9757
"Step into a Miracle" Nicotine Anonymous Every Wednesday 5:30-6:30 p.m., Alano Club, 1836 1/2 Union St., North Bend. 541-271-4609
Narcotics Anonymous Experience, Strength, & Hope Group Every Wednesday 7-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 592 Edison Ave., Bandon. 541-863-9619
AMVET Post 10 Second Wednesday 7 p.m., Coos Bay Eagles, 568 S. Second St., Coos Bay. 541-888-6556
Connections Recovery Every Wednesday 7 p.m., Connections Community Church, 3491 Broadway Ave. Suite C, North Bend. Christ based 12 step. sandyminman@gmail.com
Wild Rivers Group of NA Every Wednesday 7-8 p.m., Airport Terminal Bldg., 29866 Air Port Way, Gold Beach. 541-267-0273
Al-Anon Family Group Every Wednesday 7-10 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd., Coos Bay. http://oregonl-anon.org
NA The POG Every Wednesday 7-8 p.m., Christian Center, 936 Washington St., Port Orford. http://www.coosbayna.org
Thursdays
Diabetes Screening Fourth Thursday 9-10 a.m., Bay Area Hosptial lobby, 1775 Thompson Road, Coos Bay.
Blood Pressure Check Every Thursday 9-11:30 a.m., Bay Area Hosptial lobby, 1775 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. 541-269-8076
Body Awareness Every Thursday 10 a.m., BAH Community Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 541-756-1038
Tai Chi Every Thursday 10 a.m., Lakeside Senior Center, 915 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-759-3819
Coos Bay Stroke Club Second Thursday 3 p.m., 2085 Inland Drive, Suite A, North Bend. 541-267-5221
Coos Bay Stroke Support Group Third Thursday 3:30-4:30 p.m., 2085 Inland Drive Suite A, North Bend. 541-267-5221
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group Fourth Thursday 6:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, Cedar Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. 541-294-3690, 541-297-4171
NA: Surrender to Live Meeting Every Thursday 7-8:30 p.m., 155 Empire Blvd., Coos Bay. http://coosbayna.org
Fridays
Al-Anon Support Every Friday 10-11 a.m., The Nancy Devereaux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-3202
Narcotics Anonymous Hope Dealers Every Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Nancy Devereaux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. http://coosbayna.org
Celebrate Recovery Groups Every Friday 6-8:30 p.m., Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark St., North Bend. Breakout groups. Dinner, child care, van pick ups available. https://nbendcr.com
AL-ANON Experience, Strength, & Hope Group Every Friday 7-8 p.m., BAH Community Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. For family and friends of alcoholics. 541-290-1516
NA Friday Night Live Every Friday 7-8:30 p.m., Neighbor to Neighbor Resource Center, 2630 11th St., North Bend. http://www.coosbayna.org
Saturdays
Coos Co-dependent Anonymous Every Monday noon-1 p.m., Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd., Coos Bay. Learn the 12-steps, and how to stop enabling. 541-267-3046
Southwestern Chapter American Council of the Blind of Oregon Second Saturday 1 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Meets September through May. Confirm location for meeting by calling 541-888-0846.
Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 38 Second Saturday 1-2 p.m., American Legion Post 34, 1421 Airport Way, North Bend. Service-connected disabled. 541-217-8044
Fitness for Recovery Every Saturday 4:30 p.m., Southwestern's Rec Center, room 131, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Drop-ins welcome, must be 48 hours clean/sober. 541-404-6438, 541-290-8652 or 541-252-8583
NA The Here & Now Group Every Saturday 7-8:30 p.m., Bay Area First Step, 1741 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. http://www.coosbayna.org
Please let us know if your health related meeting has changed by emailing events@theworldlink.com.