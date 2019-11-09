“Death is not the opposite of life, but a part of it” writes the author Haruki Murakami. During the winter holiday season, we deeply feel the absence of those who died. For many, it feels as though their whole world is celebrating, which can make us feel even more alone. The sadness and joy that comes with remembrance can be, as one grief support group member put it, “absolutely exhausting.”
Here are some ideas for well-deserved “gifts” you can give to yourself during this winter holiday season.
The gift of permission to feel your feelings: You may feel deeply anxious or a stunning numbness at this time of year. Confusing emotions can get tangled up and emerge at any time. One woman grieving the death of her father was struggling to complete a payment while shopping at the grocery store. She found that she was getting more confused as she tried to remember what to do next. She finally stopped and noticing the long line behind her, blurted out “My father died and I am having a hard time thinking.” After she said that people in line started sharing their own experiences: “I could barely move after my husband died.” “I just didn’t want to talk to anyone after my friend died.”
It was an immediate reminder of the universality of loss and all that goes with it. For many, experiencing uncomfortable feelings and being willing to express them is foreign territory. Like the woman in the story, voicing your truth can help you to feel supported.
The gift of reinvention as you welcome new holiday traditions: Those you have loved and lost are in your head and heart but it can be tricky to know how to involve their memory. One activity is to have a table with paper and pens for favorite memories of your loved one to be written about and then put in a jar. ”The time mom and I went fishing," “That jingle that my uncle sang all the time," "The first time grandma saw her grandchild.” This jar of memories can be added to and read from as the years progress.
The gift of joy in being around children: They are the experts at play, after all. You can help yourself and the children in your life by tapping into feelings through movement, art and singing. Even if you do not feel like doing any of that, watching children in their own self-care habitat can remind us that we deserve the opportunity to be silly and spontaneous even in grief.
If this winter holiday season is a tender time for you and you would like to be in the company of others to share your story and receive support, you can join South Coast Hospice in one of our free support groups offered throughout the county.
For more information, please contact Cindi Gray, MSW, LCSW at 541-269-2986.
And remember, be gentle with yourself.