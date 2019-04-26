Mondays
Lunch Every Monday 11:30 a.m., Coos Bay Senior Activity Center, 886 S Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626
Tuesdays
Bear Cupboard Food Pantry Second through Last Tuesday 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jefferson School, 790 W 17th St., Coquille. 541-824-1455
Lunch Every Tuesday 11:30 a.m., Coos Bay Senior Activity Center, 886 S Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626
Meals Every Tuesday 11:30 a.m., Lakeside Senior Center, 915 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-759-3819
Project Blessing Community Food Pantry Every Tuesday 1-3 p.m., Project Blessing Food Pantry, 150 S 20th St., Reedsport. 541-271-3928
Bear Cupboard Food Pantry First Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Jefferson School, 790 W 17th St., Coquille. 541-824-1455
Wednesdays
Lunch Every Wednesday 11:30 a.m., Coos Bay Senior Activity Center, 886 S Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626
Lunch and Learn Last Wednesday noon-1 p.m., Lower Umpqua Hospital conference room, 600 Ranch Road, Reedsport. Limited space for monthly discussion, RSVP at 541-271-6336.
Project Blessing Community Food Pantry Every Wednesday 1-3 p.m., Project Blessing Food Pantry, 150 S 20th St., Reedsport. 541-271-3928
Thursdays
Lunch Every Thursday 11:30 a.m., Coos Bay Senior Activity Center, 886 S Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626
Meals Every Thursday 11:30 a.m., Lakeside Senior Center, 915 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-759-3819
Fridays
Project Blessing Community Food Pantry Every Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Project Blessing Food Pantry, 150 S 20th St., Reedsport. 541-271-3928
Lunch Every Friday 11:30 a.m., Coos Bay Senior Activity Center, 886 S Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626
Please note: These listings are sorted by day of the week and time so that if you have some free time you can pick a club or activity to join. We share this information as space allows.
Please let us know if your food resource has change by emailing events@theworldlink.com.