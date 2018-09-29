Subscribe for 17¢ / day
COOS BAY — Coos Health & Wellness will offer flu shot vaccines to protect against four strains. It is recommended that anyone 6 months old and older should receive a flu shot.

For those with no insurance, vaccines are available for $35 by appointment. Call 541-266-6700 to schedule your shot.

Coos Health & Wellness is located at 281 LaClair St. in Coos Bay.

Some insurance billing is available, bring your insurance card for Oregon Health Plan - Advanced Health, Medicare, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Pacific Source, Providence, Moda/ODS, and United Health Care.

