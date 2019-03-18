COOS BAY — The Coos County Friends of Public Health’s 12th annual Recognition Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, and will honor “Super Stars” who have made outstanding contributions to improve health in Coos County.
Those to be honored include Becky and Grant Crim, volunteers for The American Cancer Society and Relay for Life; the City of North Bend, for smoke-free parks; Ann Marineau, for Madison Elementary School Community Garden; and Kate Frame, for Advanced Health’s Drug Overdose Project.
The event will be held at at Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Ave. in Coos Bay. Cost is $25 and reservations are required; call 541-266-6804.
The Coos County Friends of Public Health is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that works to enhance local public health services through education, advocacy, fund raising and volunteerism.