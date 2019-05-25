{{featured_button_text}}

Sundays

Family Fun Day Second Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St., Coos Bay. www.cooshistory.org

Masters' Track Practice Club Every Sunday 10:30 a.m., Southwestern Oregon Community College track, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Club meets March through October. 503-866-4714

Humbug Mountain Weavers & Spinners Guild Third Sunday 1 p.m., Langlois Fire Hall, 94322 First St., Langlois. yrousley@gmail.com

Tea Dance First and Third Sunday 1-3 p.m., North Bayside Grange (Glasgow), 67566 East Bay Road, North Bend. doncanavan2000@yahoo.com

Shuffleboard Tournament Every Sunday 2 p.m., Coos Bay Eagles, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay. Registration begins at 1:30. Fee $5. Continues through Sept. 29, 2019.

Mixed Media Workshop Series Second and Fourth Sunday 2-5 p.m., Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Cost is $35, materials provided. Sequence recommended, not required. 541-756-4088

Country Gospel Jubilee Concert First Sunday 3 p.m., Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St., North Bend. Sing-a-long with the Trammels; featured guest March-Nov. www.shorelinecc.us

Film Noir Series Third Sunday 4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. www.coosbaylibrary.org

Singspiration Fifth Sunday 6 p.m., Unity Church, 50211 US Highway 101, Bandon. 

Poetry Reading Last Sunday 6-8 p.m., Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. All ages, and acoustic musicians welcome. Refreshments. www.artistloftgallery.com

Adult Co-ed Volleyball Every Sunday 6-9 p.m., Harding Learning Center Gym, 755 S. Seventh St., Coos Bay. Open to all skill levels 18 and older. Group meets September through May. 541-404-4459

Mondays

Senior Water Volleyball Every Monday 9-10:30 a.m., North Bend Municipal Pool, 2455 Pacific Ave., North Bend. $3. 541-888-5249

Senior Water Volleyball Every Monday 12:30 p.m., Bay Area Athletic Club, 985 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-5507

Bunco Every Monday 12:45-2 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. 541-756-7622

No Lazy Kates Spinning Every Monday 1 p.m., Wool Company, 990 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon. Knitters, crocheters and spinners welcome. 541-347-3115

Pinochle Every Monday 1 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626

Sketch Skool Meet Up Second Monday 2:30-4:15 p.m., Langlois Public Library, 48234 US Highway 101, Langlois. All artists of any skill level welcome to draw. Bring your own supplies. Group will work outside if weather permits so plan accordingly.

Toastmasters Every Monday 4-5 p.m., Pacific View Senior Living Community library, 1000 Sixth Ave., Bandon. 541-347-4631

South Coast Senior Singles Supper Last Monday 4-5:30 p.m., Miller's at the Cove, 63346 Boat Basin Road, Charleston. No host. Please RSVP to 541-404-9172.

Lakeside Lions Second and Fourth Monday 6 p.m. Lions Hall, 890 Bowron Road. Doors open 5:30 p.m. 541-759-2516

Oregon Coast Lab Band Every Monday 6-7:30 p.m., 1875 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Youth musicians welcome. 541-751-0221 or www.labband.org

Community Emergency Response Team First Monday 6-8 p.m., BAY Community Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. www.bayareacert.com

Tioga Sports Park Association Second Monday 6-8 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. tiogasportspart.org

Arago Chapter No. 22 R.A.M. First Monday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805

Coos Bay Valley Scottish Rite Second Monday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 2002 Union Ave., North Bend. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805

Drumming Circle First Monday and Third Wednesday 6:30 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union Ave., North Bend. 541-751-1633

Occidental Council No. 12, C.M. & Pacific Commandery No. 10 K.T. Third Monday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805

Oregon Coast Photographers Association First and Third Monday 6:30 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. Only meets first Monday in July. Check club newsletter for temporary venue changes and additional activities. www.oregoncoastphotoclub.org

Pub Trivia Every Monday 6:30 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. Through May. Compete for prizes.

Library Readers Book Club Third Monday 7 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. www.bandonlff.org

Old Towne Reedsport Merchant Association Meeting Second Monday 7 p.m., Reedsport Branch Library, 395 Winchester Ave. 541-271-3044 (Meet as needed)

Traditional Dance Class for Beginners Every Monday 7 p.m., Coos Curry Housing Authority, 1700 Monroe St., North Bend. Squares, circles, line and set, ballroom and folk dances for anyone. Fragrance free. Children must have supervision. Many dances accompanied by live music. http://southcoastfolksociety.wordpress.com

American Legion Bay Area Post 34, Auxiliary First and Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Legion Hall, 1421 Airport Way, North Bend. Meals available starting at 6 p.m. 541-756-1160

Tuesdays

Open Studio Third Tuesday 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your art projects. 541-756-4088

Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club Every Tuesday noon, The Mill Casino-Hotel Sawblade Room, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. 541-759-1056

Social Services Connect Second Tuesday noon-1 p.m., ORCCA, second floor, 1855 Thomas Ave., Coos Bay. Bring a lunch, business cards and materials to network. New Community Coalition http://ncc-coos.org/

10 Cent Bingo Every Tuesday 12:45-2 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. 541-756-7622

Pinochle Every Tuesday 1 p.m., Lakeside Senior Center, 915 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-759-3819

South Coast Senior Singles Cards & Games Second & Fourth Tuesday 1-4 p.m., Umpqua Bank, 2330 Broadsay, North Bend. 541-267-3760

Armchair Adventure Film Second Tuesday 2 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. www.cooslibraries.org

VFW Post & Auxiliary No. 3182 Meeting Third Tuesday 3 p.m., North Bayside Grange, 67566 North Bay Road, North Bend. 541-888-6556

Kids LEGO Club 3:30-4:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. 541-269-1101

Coloring Circle for Adults Second Tuesday 5 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Supplies provided. www.cooslibraries.org

Far West Lapidary First and Third Tuesday 7-9 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2741 Sherman Ave., North Bend. www.farwestlapidary.org

Myrtlewood A’s Ford Model A Club Third Tuesday 5 p.m., no host dinner with meeting at 6 p.m. Lucky Star Restaurant, 3480 Tremont, North Bend. 541-551-0471

Bandon Library Friends Fourth Tuesday 5:30 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. www.bandonlff.org

South Coast Community Garden Association Third Tuesday 5:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, Cedar Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. SoCoastGardens@gmail.com

Human Rights Advocates Coos County Third Tuesday 7-8:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Cedar Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. HumanRightsAdvocatesCC@gmail.com

Myrtle Point Lions Club Bingo Every Tuesday 6 p.m., Myrtle Point Senior Center, 1441 Doborout St., Myrtle Point. 541-260-4432

North Bend Lions Second and Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Pony Village Mall, Suite 128, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. 541-808-2406 or 806-570-2519

Reedsport Eagles Call Bingo Every Tuesday 6 p.m., Reedsport Eagles Lodge, 510 Greenwood Ave., Reedsport. Doors open at 4 for $2 Tacos. 541-271-2037

Southern Oregon Dahlia Society Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, Cedar Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. 541-267-0740

Aurora Chapter No. 49 R.A.M. Fourth Tuesday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 626 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805

First Tuesday Talks First Tuesday 6:30 p.m., Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St., Coos Bay. No talk in July. www.cooshistory.org

Reedsport Aglow Second Tuesday 6:30 p.m., Reedsport City Hall council chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. International, interdenominational organization meets through June. 541-271-2077

Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus Every Tuesday 6:30 p.m., 884 S Fourth St., Coos Bay. Women's a cappella singing. 541-808-1773

Siuslaw Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society Third Tuesday 6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996 U.S. Highway 101, Florence. No meetings July, August or December. www.siuslawars.org

Open Mic First Tuesday 6:30 p.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay. www.soitgoescoffee.com

Big Wave Open Mic: Poetry & Song Second Tuesday 7 p.m., Florence Regional Arts Center, 120 Maple St., Florence. www.fraaoregon.org

Coos County Democrats Central Committee Fourth Tuesday 7 p.m., 281 S Broadway, Coos Bay. No December meeting. www.facebook.com/CoosCountyDems

Coquille Valley Elks Every Tuesday 7 p.m., lodge, 54942 Maple Heights Road. 541-572-5367

Far West Lapidary and Gem Society First and Third Tuesday 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2711 Sherman Ave., North Bend.

Langlois Lions Club Every Tuesday 7 p.m., Lions Club on Floras Lake Loop. 541-348-2507

Tioga Chapter of Oregon Hunters Association Fourth Tuesday 7 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station Community Room, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. 541-267-2577

Jam Session Every Tuesday 7-11 p.m., Blue Moon Saloon, 871 S Broadway, Coos Bay. 541-297-9370

Doric Chapter No. 53, O.E.S. Second Tuesday 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805

Gold Coast Men's Chorus Every Tuesday 7:30 p.m., Marshfield High School Choir Room, 10th and Ingersoll, Coos Bay. 541-808-4597

Open Mic Variety Night First Tuesday 7:30-9:30 p.m., SharkBite's Theater, 240 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Open to all ages, music, theatrics, dance etc.

Wednesdays

South Coast Geocachers of Oregon Every Wednesday 6 a.m., Kaffe 101, 171 S. Broadway, Coos Bay. swilcox8889@yahoo.com

Coquille Valley Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers Fourth Wednesday 9 a.m., Owen Building, 201 Adams, Coquille. Meets August through May. 541-888-0846

South Coast Woodworkers Second Wednesday 9 a.m., Coos Bay Boat Building Center, 100 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-297-0256

Senior Water Volleyball Every Wednesday 9-10:30 a.m., North Bend Municipal Pool, 2455 Pacific Ave., North Bend. $3. 541-888-5249

The Coos Stitchery and Craft Club Second Wednesday 9:30 a.m., Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod. 541-756-6908

Coquille Valley Quilters Every Wednesday 10 a.m., Coquille Valley Art Center, 10144 Highway 42, Coos Bay. 541-888-8633

Beginning Ukulele Lessons Every Wesnesday 10-11 a.m., 2:45-2 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. Intermediate, 1-2 p.m., Advanced 2-4 p.m. 541-756-7622

Watercolor with Terry Magill  Every Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Coquille Senior Center, 265 E. First St., Coquille. Classes are open to all skill levels, $10. 541-404-6302

Toddler: Together Time Every Wednesday 10:30 a.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Program for Tots and their adult. Continues through Dec. 13, 2018.

Chamber Business Connections Every Wednesday 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Mill Casino-Hotel Salmon room, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. Meets Sept. through May.

Bandon Lions Club First, Second, Third and Fourth Wednesday noon, The Barn, 11th Street, Bandon. 541-347-1743

Pokeno Every Wednesday 12:15 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626

Senior Water Volleyball Every Wednesday 12:30 p.m., Bay Area Athletic Club, 985 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-5507

Coos Bay Garden Club First Wednesday 1 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. September through May. 541-808-7371

Florence Garden Club Second Wednesday 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996 Highway 101, Florence. No July or August meeting.

Story Time Every Wednesday 1 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave. Ages 3-6. Younger siblings welcome. http://www.northbendoregon.us/library SEPT-MAY

No Lazy Kates Spinning Every Wednesday 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Wool Company, 990 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon. Knitters, crocheters and spinners welcome. 541-347-3115

Bingo Every Wednesday 3:30 and 6 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626

Occupy Coos Bay Every Wednesday 5-6 p.m., Coos Bay Boardwalk. Bring a sign, discuss issues, share information and ideas.

Bay Area Investment Club Fourth Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Coos Bay Pubic Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. davidbrandt77@gmail.com

Tenmile Lake Association First Wednesday 6 p.m., Lakeshore Lodge backroom, 290 S. Eighth St., Lakside. www.tenmilelakes.com

Dance & Sweat Class Every Wednesday 6-7 p.m., SharkBite's Theater, 240 S Broadway, Coos Bay. First class free all ages with Jamie Coleman Wright, $3 for each thereafter.

“Readers’ Monthly” Book Club First Wednesday 6-7:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, Cedar Room, 525 W. Anderson Ave. bay.cooslibraries.org, 541-260-1323

Coast Range Forest Watch First Wednesday 6-8 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. aj@coastrangeforestwatch.org

Bay Area Dance Club Every Wednesday 6-9 p.m., Glasgow Grange, 3159 East Bay Drive, North Bend. 541-297-5880

Drumming Circle First Monday and third Wednesday 6:30 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union Ave., North Bend. 541-751-1633

Bridge Grange Meeting First Wednesday 6:30 p.m., 54120 Myrtle Creek Road, Bridge. 541-572-0409

AMVET Post 10 Second Wednesday 7 p.m., Coos Bay Eagles, 568 S. Second St., Coos Bay. 541-888-6556

Coos Bay Eagles No. 538, Aerie and Auxiliary First and Third Wednesday 7 p.m., Eagles Lodge, 568 S. Second St., Coos Bay. 541-267-6613

Coos Bay Elks Lodge No. 1160 First and Third Wednesday 7 p.m. (except July and August), Elks Lodge, 265 Central Ave., Coos Bay. 541-266-7320

Job's Daughters Bethel #17 First and Third Wednesday 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-260-0925

Pacific Coast Corvette Club Second Wednesday 7 p.m., Ken Ware Super Store, 1595 Newmark St., North Bend. 541-756-4892, info@pacificcorvetteclub.comwww.pacificcoastcorvetteclub.com

Lower Umpqua Flycasters Second Wednesday 7-9 p.m., Osprey Point RV Park Clubhouse, 1505 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-756-4103

Tioga Mountain Men First Wednesday 7:30 p.m., Figaro’s Pizza, 29 W. 1st St., Coquille. 541-396-5565

Thursdays

Bay Area Sunrise Rotary Club Every Thursday 7 a.m., Baycrest Village, 3959 Sheridan Ave., North Bend.

Horizon Women’s Bible Study First and Third Thursday 10 a.m., Lounge at United Presbyterian Church, 2360 Longwood Drive. 541-271-3214

Elkton Quilters & Friends Second and Fourth Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38, Elkton. www.facebook.com/ElktonQuiltersFriends

Story Time Every Thursday 10:30 a.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave. For Preschoolers with their caregivers. http://www.northbendoregon.us/library 

Rotary Club of Reedsport Every Thursday 11:45 a.m., Bedrock’s Pizzeria, 2165 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-4100

Bay Area Kiwanis Club Every Thursday noon, Kum Yon's, 835 S. Bayshore Drive, Coos Bay. 541-290-1990 

Shuffleboard Every Thursday 12:30 p.m., Reedsport Eagles Club, 510 Greenwood Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2037

Bunco Every Thursday 12:45-2 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. 541-756-7622

Bandon Prepares Fourth Thursday 1 p.m., Bandon Fire Station, 50530 US Highway 101, Bandon.

Furry Friends Therapy Dogs Fourth Thursday 1 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. 541-808-8710, furryfriendstherapydogs.org

Hand & Foot Every Thursday 1 p.m., Lakeside Senior Center, 915 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-759-3819

No Lazy Kates Spinning Every Thursday 1 p.m., Wool Company, 990 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon. Knitters, crocheters and spinners welcome. 541-347-3115

Environmental Management Advisory Committee Every Thursday 1:30 p.m., City Hall Large Conference Room, Florence. 541-997-8237

Novel Idea Book Club Second Thursday 2-3 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 541-756-0400

Bingo at Coos Bay Eagles Every Thursday 6 p.m., Eagles, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay. Kitchen opens at 5. 541-267-6613

Coos County Republican's Committee Fourth Thursday 6 p.m., Pony Village Mall, suite 155, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. 520-483-3562

Greenacres Grange Meeting Third Thursday 6 p.m., Greenacres Grange, 93393 Green Acres Lane. 541-572-4117.

Bay Area Bonsai Society Third Thursday 6 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. 541-267-7597

Bay Area CERT Eastside Last Thursday 6 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station 3, 365 D St., Eastside. www.facebook.com/CoosCountyCERT

Community Coalition of Empire Third Thursday 6 p.m., Empire Fire Hall, 189 S. Wall St. 541-888-3020

The Southwestern Oregon Rose Society First Thursday 6 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. 541-396-2369 or 541-808-7230

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Coquille Kiwanis Club Every Thursday 6:3-7:30 p.m., Rolling Pin Pizza, 29 W First St., Coquille. 541-396-3977.

Toastmasters Club No. 249 First and Third Thursday 6-7 p.m., Shutter Creek Correctional Institution, 95200 Shutters Landing Lane, Hauser. Authorization required. 541-751-2263

Bay Area Artists Association Third Thursday 6-8 p.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. 541-217-8242. No July meeting

Coquille Valley Seed Community Second Thursday 6-8 p.m., Coquille Community Center, 115 N Birch, Coquille. Fragrance-free. facebook.com/coquillevalleyseedcommunity

Bingo at Lakeside Lions Every Thursday 6:30 p.m., Lions Hall, 890 Bowron Road. Doors open 5 p.m. lakesidefirefighter8642@gmail.com

Coquille Carousel Association Last Thursday 6:30 p.m., Jefferson School, 790 W.17th St., Coquille. coquillecarousel.org

Oregon Coast Anglers Association First Thursday 6:30 p.m., Winchester Bay RV Resort Rec Center, 120 Marina Way, Winchester Bay. www.facebook.com/oreogncoastangleres.org

South Coast Inventors First Thursday 6:20 p.m., Newmark Center Room 207, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. southcoastinventors.org

Coos County Republican Central Committee Fourth Thursday 6:30 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, 1313 N. Bayshore Drive, Coos Bay. No-host dinner 5:30 p.m. 541-396-2498

Coquille Carousel Association Fourth Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m., Jefferson School, 790 W 17th, Coquille. http://coquillecarousel.org

Karaoke 6:30-9:30 p.m. First and Second Thursday, Eagles, 510 Greenwood Ave., Reedsport. RAW entertainment.

Coastal Corvettes Unlimited First Thursday 7 p.m., Bandon VFW Hall, 55382 Bates Road. 541-404-6481

Coos Sand 'n Sea Quilters First Thursday 7 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Oct. through June. www.facebook.com/coossandnseaquiltguild

Eastside Neighborhood Watch Last Thursday 7 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station 3, 365 D St., Eastside.

Mid Coast Mustang and Ford Club Third Thursday 7 p.m., North Bend Lanes, 1225 Virginia Ave., North Bend. 541-294-3332

Blanco Lodge #48 AF&AM First Thursday 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-888-5148

Fridays

Bay Area Seniors Computer Club First and Third Friday 9:15-11 a.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. For ages 50 and better. 541-269-7396

Music Time Every Friday 10-11 a.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. For ages 3-6. http://www.northbendoregon.us/library  SEPT-MAY

Senior Water Volleyball Every Friday 10-11:30 a.m., North Bend Municipal Pool, 2455 Pacific Ave., North Bend. $3. 541-888-5249

Play & Learn Story Time Every Friday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Langlois Public Library, 48234 US Highway 101, Langlois. 541-348-2066

Zonta Club of Coos Bay First and Third Friday noon, The Mill Casino-Hotel Saw Blade Restaurant, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. 541-396-3329

Coos Bay Lions Club Every Friday noon, Inland Point, 2290 Inland Drive, North Bend. 541-267-4387

Senior Water Volleyball Every Friday 12:30 p.m., Bay Area Athletic Club, 985 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-5507

Coos Stamp Club Third Friday 2 p.m., Cedar Room, Coos Bay Library, 525 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3614

Tech Soup Friday Every Friday 2-4 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Bring your portable device for a little assistance. No repairs. http://www.northbendoregon.us/library  

Open Mic/Jam Session Every Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m., OrCoast Music Annex, 757 Coos Bay. 541-888-6805

Sunset Classic Chevys Club Third Friday 6 p.m., Meeting 7 p.m., Fisherman’s Grotto, 91149 Cape Arago Highway, Charleston. 541-888-1437, 541-297-4300

Car Enthusiasts Meet Every Friday 6-8 p.m., Dishner’s Fine Foods, 2603 Broadway St., North Bend. All car clubs invited. 541-888-1437, 541-404-3399, 541-290-6496

Bingo Every Friday 6 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. 541-756-7622

Reedsport Eagles Card Bingo Every Friday 5:30 p.m., Reedsport Eagles Lodge, 510 Greenwood Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2037

North Bayside (Glasgow) Grange Potluck and Meeting Third Friday 6:30 p.m., North Bayside Grange, 3159 East Bay Drive, North Bend. 541-756-2969

Bandon Jam First Friday 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, Highway 42S & Ohio, Bandon. All ages and skill with acoustic instruments welcome. 541-347-2229

Friday Foreign Film Second Friday 7 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Award winning, subtitled and often no rating, viewer discretion advised. www.coosbaylibrary.org

Saturdays

U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps First and Third Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Salvation Army, 1155 Flanagan Ave., Coos Bay. 541-290-9187

South Coast Woodturners Second Saturday 9 a.m., Harding Building wood shop, 755 S. Seventh St., Coos Bay. 541-271-1915, http://southcoastwoodturners.com

Sports Car Mafia Second Saturday 9 a.m., Tai's Dynasty, 1388 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Old British, convertibles and sports cars. No dues, no officers. 541-404-5956

Coos County Republican Women Third Saturday 9:30 a.m., Pony Village Mall Suite 202, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. teri_grier@hotmail.com

Heritage Textile Arts Guild Second Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Call for location, 541-269-5661.

Coos Bay Chapter of The American Daughters of the Revolution Second Saturday, 10-11 a.m. September through May. Call 505-401-1225 for location.

Pacific Orchid Society First Saturday 10 a.m.-noon, Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. 541-267-6747

CAM Community Day Third Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Monthly family friendly project. www.coosart.org

South Coast Senior Singles Second Saturday noon-1 p.m., locations vary. 541-266-1012

No Lazy Kates First Saturday 1 p.m., The Wool Company, 990 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon. No summer meetings. 541-347-3115

Southwestern Oregon Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society Third Saturday 1-3 p.m., North Bend Housing Authority, 1700 Monroe, North Bend. Meets September through May, October and November. robin@hansennursery.com

Humbug Mountain Weavers & Spinners Guild Third Saturday 1-3 p.m., Langlois Fire Hall, 94322 First St., Langlois. September through May. carol.fiber@moonwood.org

Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Third Saturday 1-3 p.m., Winchester Bay Community Center, 625 Broadway, Winchester Bay. http://ootfa.org

Bingo Every Saturday 1 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane. Doors open at noon. 541-541-756-7622

Coos Mommies Activities First, Third and Fifth Saturday 2 p.m., Boynton Park, 799 Exchange St., North Bend. 541-260-9339

Inside the Lines: Coloring Club for Grown-ups Third Saturday 2-4 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Club meets through October. www.northbendoregon.us/library

Saturday Poets Fourth Saturday 2-4 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. November and December meet second Saturday. hydp@charter.net

Art Walk Second Saturday 3-5 p.m., start at Florence Regional Art Center, 120 Maple St., Florence. www.fraaoregon.org

Bingo at Coos Bay Eagles Every Saturday 4 p.m., Eagles, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay. 541-267-6613

Fitness for Recovery Every Saturday 4:30 p.m., Southwestern's Rec Center, room 131, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Drop-ins welcome, must be 48 hours clean/sober. 541-404-6438, 541-290-8652 or 541-252-8583 

Teen Zone: Teen Book Club First Saturday 4:30-5:30 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. http://northbendoregon.us/library/page/teen-zone

Coos County Beekeepers Association Third Saturday 6:30 p.m., OSU Ohlsen Baxter Building, 631 Alder St., Myrtle Point. No formal meeting in December. 541-396-4016

Beachcombers Square Dance Fourth Saturday 7 p.m., Beachcomber's Hall, Nicholson Lane, Port Orford. 541-294-5679, 541-294-6204

Saints N Aints Square Dance First and Third Saturday 7 p.m., Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd., Coos Bay. 541-510-1276, 541-888-4280

Sets in Order Square Dance Second Saturday 7 p.m., Coquille Community Center, 115 N. Birch, Coquille. 541-294-5679, 541-294-6204

South Coast Folk Society Contra Dance First and Fifth Saturday 7 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S Fourth St., Coos Bay. September through May. www.southcoastfolksociety.com

Vintage Haulers Third Saturday Call for times, location. 541-260-1940

Please note: These listings are sorted by day of the week and time so that if you have some free time you can pick a club or activity to join. We share this information as space allows.

Please let us know if your groups' meeting has changed by emailing events@theworldlink.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0