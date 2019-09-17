COOS BAY — Bay Area Hospital is hosting a free human papillomavirus (HPV) Q&A Prevention Session from 5:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Community Health Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend.
The public is invited to attend this free session for information and to answer questions parents may have regarding vaccinating their children (boys and girls).
The HPV vaccine can prevent sic different types of cancer, and The American Cancer Society recommends that boys and girls ages 11-12 receive the vaccine, as it work best if the vaccine series is completed by age 13. Children should still be vaccinated if it has been delayed.
Clinicians will be on site to answer any questions or address any concerns people may have regarding the vaccination. The session is free, no registration is required, light refreshments will be provided and there will be a door prize for one lucky winner.
Those with questions or who need additional information can contact Barbara Bauder at 541-269-8543.