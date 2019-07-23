COOS BAY — The Global Big Latch event takes place at registered locations around the world where people gather together to breastfeed and offer peer support to each other on Breastfeeding week Aug. 2-4. WIC will join this event by having a registered location at Ferry Road Park on Saturday, Aug. 3rd. At around 10 a.m. we will count the number of children breastfeeding at the same time (the latch count is at 10:30 a.m.), how many breastfeeding people gathered and the total number of people who come out to show their support, so bring as many friends and family members as you can.
Participants can be included in the latch count by latching a child or children; using a supplemental nursing system or nipple shield; expressing milk (hand or pump) or by feeding their child breastmilk via an alternative method. Children do not have to stay latched for the whole time and all ages are very welcome.