Childhood problems - Child abuse
COOS BAY — Bay Area Hospital and Kids' Hope Center have partnered to present a "Darkness to Light", a free child abuse prevention training program. This training is recommended for anyone in a position to help end this epidemic — parents, coaches, volunteers, nurses, daycare providers, social workers and teachers.

Those in attendance will learn to identify and help victims, and ways to help prevent child sexual abuse.

Class will be held 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Bay Area Hospital Community Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Refreshments will be provided. Seating is limited. RSVP to Sarah Bright at 541-269-4196.

