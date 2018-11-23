Ask Dr. H
Dear Doc H:
Q: I was seen at my doctors for an annual physical and he said he noted a lump in my neck and gave me an antibiotic for it. I know that finding a lump isn’t always a good thing. How concerned should I be about this? — Worried
Dear Worried:
A: Finding a lump anywhere does raise a bit of a red flag but is not necessarily a cause for alarm. Clearly, the big worry for everyone finding a new lump is, do I have cancer? Well it’s the doctors job to address that concern and ideally rule that out or treat it properly if your worst fears are realized. When we identify a lump in the neck (or anywhere for that matter) we need to go back to the basics of medicine, the history and physical. In the history, we need to consider a few things: 1) How long has it been there; 2) has it changed in size; 3) Were there any associated conditions such as a regional infection or injury; and 4) Is it painful. In the physical exam, the location, size, shape, texture, and tenderness shed light on the pathology.
When considering a pathologic process in the body there are certain categories that are normally considered. I’ll list them then we’ll look at them one at a time, these are: Congenital, Inflammatory, Infectious, Neoplastic, Traumatic or Special.
In the neck there are only a few congenital masses seen with any frequency. Those are a Thyroglossal duct cyst or Branchial cleft cyst. Both of these represent remnants of embryologic tissue that can flare later in life. There isn’t enough room for a real discussion of this, but suffice it to say that these remaining rests of tissue can flare at any time in a person’s life, usually associated with a head cold. They produce a mass that can be quite dramatic. Treatment is removal.
Regarding inflammatory, probably the most common cause of a mass is a blocked salivary duct which can cause a fairly sizable and usually painful lump under the jaw (submandibular gland) or one in the cheek (parotid gland). An infectious lump will usually be either an enlarged lymph node or rarely an abscess. With any head and neck infection, be it a head cold, or a sinus, dental or skin infection, there will be a reaction from a lymph node somewhere in the neck. Infected areas of the head and neck drain to specific groups of nodes. The most commonly swollen nodes are those just below the back of the jaw bone, or the upper jugular lymph nodes. The thing about an infection is that properly treated it can usually be controlled and all associated reactive nodes will shrink. This is the essence of a less dangerous neck lump. If it goes away with treatment it’s unlikely anything to worry about.
Traumatic pretty much speaks for itself. If you hurt yourself you’re likely to get some swelling or even a hematoma which may take some time to go away. Special items are so rare they don’t warrant discussion here.
Everyone’s real concern is, “do I have cancer”? Well, if you can rule out tobacco use (smoke or chew), heavy alcohol use, HPV or troublesome skin cancer, you probably don’t. A cancerous lump is usually painless, will slowly increase in size and may eventually develop other lumps around it. The pathology can be diagnosed in your doctor’s office with the use of FNA or Fine Needle Aspiration. By this technique, cells are withdrawn and sent to the lab to establish a diagnosis. Cancer can actually start in a lymph node as is the case in lymphoma. More commonly cancer in a node has spread from another site. From the FNA results and a thorough exam (which might require endoscopy), your doctor can usually locate where the tumor originated. The most common sites are the tonsil, tongue base, voice box or floor of the mouth. Any of these cancers can spread to lymph nodes in the neck. The FNA and/or direct biopsy will correctly diagnose the process. On a positive note, head and neck cancers, even those that are somewhat advanced, can be effectively treated with combined treatments now available.
So ideally, your doctor will be able to identify a cause for your lump that isn’t a cancer. The odds are on your side since the vast majority of neck lumps are not. Certainly don’t waste time getting it checked out. I’m a firm believer that there is no value in worrying until you clearly have something to worry about. Even then worrying is a waste of time, just put yourself in the proper hands and get managed. Nowadays there are effective treatments for just about every mass you might find in the neck.
Dr. Charles Hurbis is an ENT-otolaryngologist has been practicing in the Bay Area since 1991. His areas of interest/expertise include the diagnosis/treatment of sinus disease and nasal airway issues, treatment of skin cancer, sleep medicine, facial plastic surgery as well as the other spectrum of head and neck disease.
Dr. Hurbis's practice is located at 2695 N 17th St. in Coos Bay. 541-266-0900