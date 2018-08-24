Ask Dr. H
Dear Doc H:
Q: I have a nose that literally wants to run all the time. It tends to get worse when the weather changes. It also really flares up when I’m eating. It can be a real embarrassment at times. What’s going on and how can I control this?
Dear Snotty:
A: What you are describing is not an uncommon phenomenon. To give the condition a name, what you have is called vasomotor rhinitis. It’s a condition that tends to become more prevalent and troublesome with advancing age.
Sticking to our regular format let’s start with an anatomy lesson. The head and neck area contains many glandular structures. We have our saliva glands, our tear producing glands, sweat glands as well as secretory glands within our nasal and sinus linings. Each of these has a specific purpose such as lubricating our food, lubricating our eyes or keeping us from overheating. One of the most important purposes of all of these organs is the protection from infection. This is especially true when it comes to the nose and sinuses. To protect us from pathogens, under normal circumstances the nasal cavity and sinuses combined make one full liter of mucus a day. This flow aids to wash away infectious agents. When there is an active infection or a strong allergic reaction this drainage is significantly increased.
All the glandular structures mentioned above are innervated by specific branches of the body’s parasympathetic nervous system, which is one of our 2 autonomic nervous systems. Under normal circumstances the parasympathetic system very accurately controls these glandular structures to perform their specific tasks. What can happen during aging is effectively a bit of a cross wiring where the wrong stimuli now stimulate the wrong glands. Additionally, the system can in certain areas become hyperactive. Those with vasomotor rhinitis have these issues. In this disease, eating, which would normally stimulate the salivary glands, will instead make the nose run. Change in the weather can make the nose run. Or, the nose may just run for no apparent reason.
First a proper diagnosis must be reached to rule out other treatable conditions. This means eliminating other types of true sinus disease with a thorough head and neck exam, likely a sinus CT scan and perhaps a trial of allergy treatment. If sinus disease is the culprit, treatment requires medical or surgical options as appropriate to correct the underlying sinusitis. If you truly have a pure vasomotor rhinitis, in the past, few treatments were available. Currently, there are a number of newer good options. The first is the use of Atrovent (or Ipatropium Bromide) nasal spray. This newer medication acts to directly block the parasympathetic nerve impulses within the nasal lining thus preventing the drainage directly. Atrovent treatment tends to be successful in the vast majority of patients. If this option is either not effective, poorly tolerated or the patient isn’t interested in a lifelong medication, there is a new surgical procedure available. The technique involves cryotherapy or freezing of parts of the nasal lining. The procedure is done using a device called the ClariFix and is done under local anesthetic within your physician’s office. What this device does is freeze the posterior nasal lining containing the parasympathetic nerves responsible for the excess nasal drainage. Once frozen, interestingly the nasal lining recovers, but the frozen nerves do not. Side effects are few and the only real issue is that of a transient “ice cream” like headache. Patients will usually note a response to treatment in about 7-21 days and about 4 out of 5 patients will have a significant improvement with a dryer nose. This technology can be effective not only for vasomotor rhinitis, but also excessive nasal drainage due to allergies or other environmental sensitivities.
So, you no longer need to just accept your drippy embarrassing nose. There are now new treatments that are very effective for controlling this condition (and you won’t have to abandon your next Bridge Tournament).
Doc H
Dr. Charles Hurbis is an ENT-otolaryngologist has been practicing in the Bay Area since 1991. His areas of interest/expertise include the diagnosis/treatment of sinus disease and nasal airway issues, treatment of skin cancer, sleep medicine, facial plastic surgery as well as the other spectrum of head and neck disease.
Dr. Hurbis's practice is located at 2695 N 17th St. in Coos Bay. 541-266-0900