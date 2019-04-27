Dear Doc H:
Q: I’ve had an issue with headaches for years. One doctor had been treating me for migraines, another told me I was having tension headaches. Regardless of what we try, I can’t seem to make any real progress. Do you think these could be due to my sinuses?
Dear Frustrated:
There are many categories of headaches. Each has its own specific cause, presentation, behavior and treatment options. The first category you mention, or migraine, has recently been associated with a myriad of seemingly unrelated medical conditions. When we think of a migraine we think of the classic severe headache, normally preceded by a visual aura and followed by an excruciating headache which can last for hours to days. Most people during this time are incapacitated, unable to carry out their daily activities.
It is now understood that there are many forms of milder “variant migraines.” One example of this is migraine related vertigo. These patients will have transient attacks of vertigo that might have been previously diagnosed as Meniere’s disease but were not responding to normal management. This subgroup of patients may actually respond to migraine treatment to help prevent further attacks of vertigo. The point here is that headache types can be extremely variable in presentation. Diagnosing and treating the correct type can prove challenging for both the patient and physician.
Sinus headaches are often misdiagnosed as a migraine, cluster or other variety of headache (and yes, the reverse is also often true). The diagnosis is frequently not so black and white as one form of headache may overlap or trigger another. For instance, a sinus problem can occasionally initiate a migraine, while intranasal contact points can trigger cluster headaches. Classic sinus headaches manifest as a perception of pressure within the designated sinus areas, which include the forehead (frontal sinuses), the cheeks (maxillary sinuses), around the eyes (ethmoid sinuses) or in the back of the head (sphenoid sinuses). Interestingly, recent studies have shown that disease in one sinus may actually refer pain to another sinus area on the same side or even the opposite side. Thus findings and symptoms are not always straight forward.
Morning tends to be the worst time as this is when the nose is most congested. Nasal linings swell more when the head is down therefore narrow areas become narrower and the chance for a headache is greater. Acute sinus related headaches are often brought on by infections, which can occur after head colds, or a severe allergy flare-up. In chronic sinusitis the headache symptoms are more vague and they tend to be more persistent, often lasting months rather than hours to days. Lastly, nasal contact point headaches are often the most severe. This last category is interesting as they are brought on by internal nasal variances that can produce contact between various boney surfaces within the nose. You can either be born with this or it can develop after trauma. When 2 nasal bony surfaces are compressed it can trigger a neuralgia or an intense firing of nasal sensory nerves. With an increased in congestion nasal contact points can cause site specific severe headaches. These are often categorized as cluster headaches of nasal origin rather than a classic sinus headache. This variety is potentially very treatable surgically with alleviation of the contact point trigger.
Treatment of sinus related headaches always begins with a medical trial. Headaches of sinus origin are caused by either regional inflammation (as in allergy or an infection) which leads to lack of sinus ventilation, or an abnormal contact point inside the nose. Management begins by first treating any inflammation. Options include antihistamines, decongestants and nasal steroid sprays. Often oral steroids can be useful. If a bacterial infection is part of the process this will also require management with antibiotics. Neurologic consultation may be considered when the diagnosis of sinus headache is in question. In cases where: 1) Medical treatment has failed (normally a 6-12 week trial); 2) The diagnosis of sinus headaches is fairly certain; and 3) There is obvious disease or an anatomic problem present, surgery has its place. The goals of sinus surgery would be to clear a stubborn infectious process, improve ventilation of the sinuses and remove any contact points in the nasal cavity. In many cases the simple sinuplasty procedure will suffice.
When the patient’s headache is truly of sinus origin, sinus surgery has been shown to have a 50 to 90 percent success rate in improving or even eliminating headaches when medical treatment fails. Unfortunately this number is not 100 percent, but for those that are suffering from this condition, when nothing else seems to be working surgery is a very good option.
