Dear Doc H:
Q: I’ve been dealing with a tightness in my throat over the course of the last few months. It’s not like I have trouble swallowing or breathing, but it feels like there is a mass or perpetual lump. I’m 50 and don’t smoke (but I did in the past). I know someone who recently died of throat cancer and I’m just a bit worried. What do you think I should do? — Concerned
Dear Concerned:
What you have is not at all an uncommon problem. Luckily, the symptoms you describe will very rarely turn out to be cancer. Still, since this has been going on for a few months, you absolutely should be checked out to rule out a dangerous disease process. Fortunately, this is likely a simple treatable condition.
What you are experiencing is known as a globus sensation. Globus is the perception of something being in your throat when nothing is actually there. Symptomatically, it may feel like a kernel physically stuck in your throat or like a constant non-specific soreness. It can also manifest as tightness which may be accompanied by the occasional throat spasm which can be frightening. And, with any type of unfamiliar symptom, people are usually inclined to suspect the worst.
So what causes globus? Well, any process which has the ability to chronically inflame the back of the throat. In almost all cases your symptoms will be related to a prolonged sinus condition or reflux disease. Since we’ve spent so much time on sinus disease in this column I’m going to focus on reflux.
You have free articles remaining.
When you suffer from reflux symptoms gastric acid is backing up into your esophagus. This is due to the weakening or dysfunction of the valves which normally keep it in your stomach. Your stomach’s lining was designed to withstand the constant bathing of its acidic contents without damage. This is not true for parts of your swallowing apparatus back upstream which will become irritated or worse when exposed repeatedly. When gastric contents escape the stomach, they have the ability to travel quite far into the throat, possibly causing damage to the esophagus, pharynx and even your voice box. In children, stomach acid can travel as far as the nasal cavity where it can be responsible for middle ear and sinus disease. Over time this constant bathing can cause symptoms such as a chronic cough, hoarseness and then globus which you experience. Interestingly, many people will have no symptoms of reflux at all. All they notice will be the above seemingly unrelated problems. This can occur for a couple of different reasons. First is that reflux often occurs while sleeping at night where someone is totally unaware of it. The other condition is known as LPR or laryngopharyngeal reflux. In this syndrome, reflux does occur during the day, but the patient has no symptoms of reflux, just the end issues noted above. The theory here is that the patient has been refluxing for so long that the sensory fibers further below have been totally burned out and only the higher areas are still capable of reacting to the stomach acid. There are some newer theories about how reflux causes damage where it is felt that acid is not the only culprit, but they are outside the scope of this column.
So how is this controlled? Well, first you’ll need to be checked out to be sure nothing worrisome is found on your exam. Any chronic unexplained symptom always warrants an investigation. This likely will require referral to an Otolaryngologist. Once medically cleared standard reflux therapy should be effective fairly quickly. Therapy for reflux follows a progression and how much treatment is needed will be individual. Many will respond to conservative recommendations only, head of bed elevation, looser clothes, good food choices with careful timing of meals, watching caffeine and alcohol and perhaps weight loss. Others can be treated with simple antacids. For those requiring medications there are the options of H2 blockers such as Pepcid, or the PPI’s such as Prilosec. Both of these drug classes limit the stomach’s acid production thus increasing the pH. They do not necessarily fix the leakage issue. The PPI’s have gotten some recent bad press so long term use of these is probably not advised. They remain fine for a short course. Interestingly CPAP, if you use it, also will diminish nighttime reflux by creating a constant up-steam positive pressure that will, to some extent, keep stomach contents down.
For those totally refractory to any kind of medical therapy there are surgical options. The Nissan fundoplication is a very successful surgery for reflux control and can be done endoscopically. This surgery effectively tightens the lower esophageal valve preventing leakage. The results are immediate, occasionally dramatic and it makes mediation use unnecessary. The bottom line, if your problem is solely reflux, effective treatment will clear your symptoms. If not, your doctor needs to dig deeper.
So, should you worry about throat cancer? Probably not (unless of course you have many prolonged risk factors). Normally, effective treatment for reflux and/or sinus issues will clear most all globus symptoms. Still, be proactive here and get checked out.
Dr. Charles Hurbis is an ENT-otolaryngologist has been practicing in the Bay Area since 1991. His areas of interest/expertise include the diagnosis/treatment of sinus disease and nasal airway issues, treatment of skin cancer, sleep medicine, facial plastic surgery as well as the other spectrum of head and neck disease.
Dr. Hurbis's practice is located at 2695 N 17th St. in Coos Bay. 541-266-0900