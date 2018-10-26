Ask Dr. H
Q: I’ve been having what I think are sinus symptoms for quite a long time. Nothing I’ve tried really seems to help. I’ve read about the sinuplasty surgery. How do I know if this would help me?
A: Sinuplasty is definitely the new cutting edge in sinus treatment. It is not really thought of as “surgery,” but more as a procedure much you would undergo in a dental office. Sinus surgery has gone through much of an evolution over the past 40 years. The original techniques were complex and disruptive of the normal anatomy. Patients were uncomfortable after surgery and had very difficult post-op periods. Most people will know of a “great uncle Joe” that underwent this type of sinus surgery, usually including dramatic stories of prolonged nasal packing. These stories became part of family lore and dissuaded others from ever considering sinus surgery. Luckily techniques evolved and endoscopic procedures were introduced in the late '80s. Utilizing these techniques the entire procedure is done through the nostril via an endoscope. Endoscopic techniques, very valid today, still probably make up 80 percent of the surgical treatment of sinus disease. The latest advancement which you bring up is the balloon sinuplasty procedure. This is even less disruptive of the natural anatomy. All surgical specialties are slowly learning that sometimes less is more. This is often the case in sinus management.
As with most disease, the first line of therapy for sinus disease is medical. Allergies need to be treated and attempts made to clear infections when possible. Whether or not you are a sinuplasty candidate will depend on your anatomy, history, treatments tried and extent of disease. Those with fungal disease, extensive nasal polyps or severe internal anatomic disruptions are not good candidates for the procedure. Patients that are good candidates are those where the nose and sinuses have become slowly less functional over time leading to airway issues, possibly headaches and a higher potential for developing sinus infections. Chronic sinus disease is another indication where the symptoms are more of vague nature including constant facial pressure, a worsening airway, occasional imbalance, a generalized sense of malaise and loss of energy.
One way to explain chronic evolving nasal dysfunction is this: We have to consider that the normal nose/sinus complex functions pretty well in the ideal setting or it wouldn’t have developed the way it did. So what happens that makes this system troublesome? Over our lifetimes we are exposed to allergens, viruses, irritants and perhaps trauma, all of which cumulatively can make the nasal/sinus complex dysfunctional. Also, our lifestyles frequently include sinus unfriendly activities such as drinking alcohol or eating salty foods which can cause the nasal linings to swell. Over time we are at increased risk for developing sinus blockage leading to infections and the other associated symptoms. What sinuplasty effectively does is take your natural anatomy and make it better without significantly altering it. If the natural opening of a sinus is say 2-3 mm in diameter, after sinuplasty it is now 6+ mm. This represents a huge increase in the area of the opening (as much as 10 times) and effectively allows the sinuses to now tolerate the non-friendly environment we subject them to daily allowing them to function as they were designed.
The procedure itself utilizes a small balloon that is guided endoscopically into the natural blocked sinus openings. It is then dilated causing micro-fractures of the surrounding bone permanently enlarging the openings. Given the limited nature of this procedure recovery is very rapid and you can usually return to normal activities the next day. If your problem is more advanced sinuplasty can be combined with more traditional endoscopic techniques when needed. Occasionally best results may require a correction of more complex blockages, such as repositioning the septum or reducing structures called turbinates.
Sinuplasty is designed to be done in the office under local anesthetic (but this depends on your insurer’s guidelines). The office setting often will suffice even if the additional procedures are required. Oddly, many insurers have been slow to cover this type of treatment labeling it as “experimental” (even though it has been done for over a decade now). It is far less expensive, safer, and in the right setting just as effective as the more involved endoscopic techniques. Most insurers however are finally coming on board.
Obviously, the next generation of sinus patients will have far different stories to tell around the Thanksgiving Day table in the future. Unfortunately, they will be much less entertaining.
Dr. Charles Hurbis is an ENT-otolaryngologist has been practicing in the Bay Area since 1991. His areas of interest/expertise include the diagnosis/treatment of sinus disease and nasal airway issues, treatment of skin cancer, sleep medicine, facial plastic surgery as well as the other spectrum of head and neck disease.
