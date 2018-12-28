Dear Doc H:
Q: In an attempt to fight my hoarding tendencies a few weeks ago I attacked a closet that needed organizing for years. Shortly afterwards I developed a horrific sinus infection that I’m still fighting. Did I cause this and how can I protect against this in the future?
Dear Dusty:
We’re exposed to things on a daily basis that can harm us, so to answer your question we must first ask ourselves, what mechanisms are in place that protect us from getting sinus infections?
When examining the nose, you see a complex maze of nasal linings. Linings are coated with a thin, constantly moving layer of mucus. Mucus is transported from front to back by mobile structures on the surface called cilia. This system functions to catch things that may harm us before they can enter the lungs. Particles become entrapped within the mucus, transported into the throat and swallowed where they pass into the stomach and are inactivated in a sea of gastric acid.
We become at risk for a sinus infection whenever there is a breakdown in any one element of these protective mechanisms. Areas of breakdown include: 1) Abnormal nasal anatomy, 2) Dysfunction of the cilia, 3) An overly thick mucus layer, and 4) Blockage from congestion. Usually more than one of these factors will be present. We will address them individually.
Anatomy: Any disruption of symmetry within the nose, say a septal deformity (the midline divider) or a nasal bone fracture, can put you at risk for sinus issues. These may need to be managed surgically for correction of the sinus disease.
Next is ciliary dysfunction. A normally mobile mucus blanket is paramount in protecting the nose from bacteria. If this transport is slightly slowed there is a chance for bacterial growth, the balance is just that delicate. Ciliary injury tends to occur most often with a bad viral infection. Some viruses are notorious for damaging cilia. Function normally recovers fairly quickly, however a complicating bacterial infection may lead to dysfunction lasting weeks to months. This is the set-up for developing chronic sinusitis. Treatment is first aimed at sinus issues. Once those are corrected the cilia will usually recover. Still, the longer the process festers the higher the chance that cilia may not re-attain full function.
Thickened mucus will promote a sinus infection much the same as dysfunctional cilia, but with different triggers. Mucus within the nose is produced by glandular cells. One particular subset of these cells, the goblet cells, produces the thick component of the mucus. During an exposure, be it a virus, allergen or other irritant, these cells will become overly active producing mucus that is now thicker and less mobile. In chronic sinus disease these cells actually become overpopulated creating a persistent problem. Like damaged cilia, thick mucus creates transport issues putting you at risk for bacterial sinus disease.
Lastly, is blockage from nasal congestion. Much like an anatomic disruption, congestion creates a physical barrier to the normal protective nasal flow. When we are exposed to something infectious or irritating the immune system kicks in. Substances released to protect us tend to cause immense swelling within the nasal linings creating blockage throughout the nasal cavity. This leads to outflow obstruction and frequently a bacterial infection, which will cause ciliary dysfunction, thicker mucus………….well, you get the picture.
To answer your question, how to I prevent this from happening? For each cause the scenario is different yet similar. Physical obstruction may require surgery if sinus issues become recurrent. For colds the key is avoidance (hand washing, cover your face and keep away from sick people). We all know the importance of LOTS of non-caffeinated fluids, higher dose Vitamin C and Zinc lozenges.
For the remaining 3 causes of sinus disease, the issue here is reestablishing mucosal flow. In your case these were set off by a severe dust exposure. I can’t emphasize enough the need to protect yourself against this in the future. There are a number of good dust filtration masks and the more they seal around your face the better. The best by far, providing total protection, are the canister masks with filters that can be specified. Decongestants like Sudafed or occasionally a short course of prednisone can be helpful. Again, good hydration with the addition of mucolytics such as mucinex at maximal doses will help a great deal. Probably the best single modality to reestablishing flow and nasal normalcy is to start nasal saline lavage. Vigorous saline rinses throughout the day (Neal kit squeeze bottle the best, don’t bother with a Nettie pot) will clear infected mucus and return your nose back to normalcy faster than any other single modality.
So, the next time you decide to attack any hoarder tendencies, get yourself a canister filtration mask. True, you make look like Darth Vader for the day, that’s far better than suffering through weeks of a stubborn sinus issue and all of the aftermath it may create.
Dr. Charles Hurbis is an ENT-otolaryngologist has been practicing in the Bay Area since 1991. His areas of interest/expertise include the diagnosis/treatment of sinus disease and nasal airway issues, treatment of skin cancer, sleep medicine, facial plastic surgery as well as the other spectrum of head and neck disease.
Dr. Hurbis's practice is located at 2695 N 17th St. in Coos Bay. 541-266-0900