Ask Dr. H
Dear Doc H:
Q: I’ve been having excess tearing in my right eye now for the last 3 months. My doctor says I might have a blocked tear duct. How does this happen and how do I fix it?
A: The tearing eye, or epiphora, can be at the very least an inconvenience, as it is a social nuisance which makes you look overly emotional. At the very worst, it can be unsafe as it tends to blur your vision. As usual, let’s start with an anatomy review.
The head and neck area has a plethora of ducts with various functions. None of these are particularly large, and all of them are at risk for blockage with associated symptoms.
The most commonly blocked duct is your eustachian tube. Everyone knows this equalizes your middle ear pressure. When it becomes dysfunctional as with a cold, sinus condition, in the very young or aged, your ear can feel plugged. When advanced, the middle ear will fill with fluid with associated hearing loss. Your next set of ducts would be from your salivary glands. You have 4 of these in total, with 2 under your tongue and 2 in your cheeks. Salivary duct blockage usually occurs during periods of dehydration which can lead to infection and swelling. The glands can actually form stones, which when they float downstream can completely block the duct. A blocked duct causes profuse swelling of the cheek when the gland is stimulated while eating. Treatment of this problem is usually through improved hydration, massage and antibiotics, or when needed dilation of the duct or stone removal.
The final duct, the one causing you trouble, is the nasolacrimal duct (NLD). This is a complex structure with 2 entry ports, one in the upper and one in the lower eyelids. These then drain by gravity into the lacrimal sac. The sac is surrounded by the muscles of the eyelid. These create a pumping action every time you blink which moves tears into the nasal cavity. The other important structure here is the lacrimal gland. The lacrimal gland creates the tears that keep the eye wet in the first place.
When an eye chronically tears it may be caused by a few things: 1) Lacrimal gland overproduction of tears, 2) Incompetence of the lower eyelid where it loses contact with the eyeball creating a dry spot, 3) Dysfunction of the lacrimal sac pumping mechanism, 4) A narrowing or blockage of the duct. Blockage of the duct tends to occur at two times in our lives. It’s not uncommon in an infant, where an immature duct with thick mucus may require probing and flushing. Duct dysfunction also occurs in older adults mostly due to scarring of the duct over time due to infection or certain medical illnesses, and lastly, 5) Occasionally, as with the salivary glands, a stone.
A tearing eye can almost always be managed but the exact cause needs to be identified. Oddly you may be experiencing “dry eye.” As strange as it sounds, if any area of the outer surface of your eye is getting dry, day or night, your lacrimal gland will compensate by producing excess tears. Dry eye is managed by using lubricating drops and ointments throughout the day. A common cause of dry eye is an incompetent or flaccid lower eyelid, a condition known as ectropion. This condition can be corrected through surgery.
When managing the dysfunctional duct treatment option vary. If the duct is inflamed or infected, a condition known as dacryocystitis, proper medical treatment may prove effective. If sludging has occurred in the sac or a simple narrowing has developed within the duct, your ophthalmologist may attempt a probing followed by flushing to break up scarring and clear the abnormal material. Small stones at times can be simply removed.
Occasionally, the blockage of the duct has become irreversible. In this case the duct may need to be reconstructed. This procedure is known as a Dacryocystorhinostomy (DCR). That fancy term means creating a new canal between the surface of the eye and the nasal cavity. In the past the DCR required a complex procedure with an incision along the side of the nose and eye for access to the duct and sac. More recent advances allow these to be done by endoscopic techniques through the nasal cavity whereby a small tube is threaded from the eye into the nose to maintain a newly created conduit.
Hopefully your blocked duct is just a simple temporary problem. Regardless of the cause, it can be treated with the options available. In the meantime, just act troubled about something and enjoy the sympathy those extra tears will get you.
— Doc H
