Q: I’ve had breathing problems which have been getting worse for some time now. My doctor said I need a septoplasty to correct this. What exactly does this mean? — Signed Stuffed
A: Dear Stuffed:
How perfect you should ask about Septoplasty in September. I’m sorry to hear about your problem, but at least your issue should be easily correctable.
The nasal septum is essentially the nasal divider. The human body loves symmetry and penalizes asymmetry. This is especially true for the nose. The septum is the structure you see at the mid-section of your nose that separates your nostrils. It is composed of both cartilage in the front and multiple bony components in the back and along the nasal floor. In the ideal situation these structures lie in perfect alignment at the nasal midline allowing the two sides of the nose to be equal. When the two sides vary in size because of a displaced septum, or there are severe irregularities in the septum there can be problems.
One of the nose’s major functions is to condition inspired air before it passes into the lungs. As the nose adds water to the air it dries out itself. A dry nose is not a happy nose. To prevent dryness we have a built in nasal cycling mechanism whereby one side of the nose will do most of the work until it starts to dry out. At this point it will close and the other side will open allowing air flow. This cycling functions constantly and we are totally unaware of it. In the situation of a septal deflection there are now two unequal sides. Now a patient will become aware by their nasal cycle. For these people one side is already narrower, and when the good side closes to protect itself they notice an airway problem.
Septal deformities also can take the form of sharp spurs that can impinge into other nasal structures. This type of obstruction can lead to chronic sinus disease or in some cases chronic headaches.
So how does a septum become deviated? Well, it can be something that you had at birth (yes, the inside of your nose can also look like your parents). It could come from a childhood injury that you don’t even remember or a later injury that you do remember. Most septal deformities are tolerated since the nose has an amazing capacity to adapt to minor asymmetries. If however you are developing any of the symptoms noted above and available medical treatments (such as decongestants or steroid nasal spray) do not work, a correction may be needed.
Luckily, septal surgery is a fairly straight forward day surgery. Bony deformities in the back of the nose are easy to correct, cartilage deformities up front tend to be a bit more challenging. The reason anterior deformities are challenging is that, not only does the septum act as a nasal divider at this level, but it is also partially responsible for nasal shape and support. Whereas a posterior obstruction can be simply removed an anterior obstruction needs to be reconfigured with the cartilage maintained. Since cartilage has an amazing capacity for memory, convincing it to stay in any new configuration can be a challenge. One area where you can compensate for the imperfect septum is through the turbinates. These are structures which hang off the nasal sidewalls and function to regulate airflow by varying their size. They also condition the air (warm and humidify) before it reaches our lungs. Turbinates can be reshaped, resized or reconfigured which makes them very useful in improving the nasal airway and compensating for the imperfect septum.
One other consideration is the possibility of associated sinus disease. If a septum has had an underlying deviation for an extended period of time it’s not uncommon for there to be sinus issues that may need to be concurrently corrected. Often this can be simply done with the newer balloon techniques.
Regarding surgical recovery, for septal surgery it’s pretty straightforward. Normally, there is little if any pain. Nasal lubrication is required until the nose has healed (2-4 weeks). Activity is only restricted for 7 days, after which you may engage in normal activities, ideally with much more vigor than previously.
I always guarantee my nasal airway patient that they will be able to run a 4 minute mile after their surgery. So far I’ve failed in every case (where’s Steve Prefontaine when you need him). But, most each and every patient does achieve a much better quality of life, able to enjoy their activities with higher physical limits due to less restricted airflow. You likely will as well.
Dr. Charles Hurbis is an ENT-otolaryngologist has been practicing in the Bay Area since 1991. His areas of interest/expertise include the diagnosis/treatment of sinus disease and nasal airway issues, treatment of skin cancer, sleep medicine, facial plastic surgery as well as the other spectrum of head and neck disease.
Dr. Hurbis's practice is located at 2695 N 17th St. in Coos Bay. 541-266-0900