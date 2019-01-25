Dear Doc H:
Q: I woke up the other morning and noted I’d missed my alarm. Upon getting up I was aware that my hearing on the side which had been pointing up was way off. What’s going on and what should I do?
Dear Deafney:
Sudden hearing loss which you have experienced can have a number of different causes. There are a couple of things that need to be considered: 1) Were there any associated conditions, 2) The rate of onset, 3) Have you ever had anything similar in the past, 4) Do you have any underlying medical conditions which may predispose you to certain otologic problems, and finally 5) Your age.
You should absolutely see your doctor and perhaps get a hearing test. Your loss will be categorized into either a conductive or sensorineural type hearing loss. Starting first with conductive: There are a few illnesses that will give you a sudden onset conductive hearing loss. The most common of these diagnoses is middle ear fluid. This can be either infected, known as acute otitis media, or non-infected, then called otitis media with effusion. Either of these conditions will produce a sudden onset of 30dB or 30 percent hearing loss which will feel substantial. Both are treated with antibiotics, decongestants and/or steroids. In stubborn cases tubes are occasionally required. Often middle ear fluid is preceded by a head cold. In children enlarged adenoid can play a role. Another common cause of a conductive hearing loss may simply be ear wax. Interestingly, wax will not cause a loss until the ear canal is 100% occluded. Your ear canal can be 95% of the way obstructed and you can still have relatively normal hearing. It’s only when that last 5% gets blocked that the loss ensues. This can occur with just a bit of moisture in your ear or even changing your jaw position (since one border of the jaw joint is the ear canal). When this last 5 percent gets blocked, as with middle ear fluid, you will have a sudden 30 percent hearing loss.
The more concerning cause of a sudden hearing loss is what is referred to as “Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL)”. This is an odd phenomenon where the hearing on one side drops, again literally overnight. This will be categorized into mild, moderate or severe depending on the degree of loss present. Mild losses will recover spontaneously and require no treatment. Moderate losses benefit from steroids. A severe or profound loss will usually not recover, and the patient needs to be so counseled. There are 3 conditions are thought to be possible causes of a SSNHL, these would be a vascular occlusion, barotrauma (a sudden change in pressure within the middle ear) or most likely a virus. In the first condition a small segmental blockage of a vessel feeding the cochlea (or hearing organ) can create damage to the small sensory cells within. Second, an abrupt change in middle ear pressure, such as with scuba diving or even during a severe sneezing spell, causes the inner ear membranes to rapidly expand where they can actually rupture, leading to damage of the all-important cells that allow hearing.
The final or most common cause of SSNHL is a virus. Anyone who has had chicken pox carries the Herpes Zoster virus. Interestingly this virus never truly goes away but hibernates and remains dormant in the neural cell bodies for years. At various times later in life it can become activated in which case it causes damage in whatever area is being innervated by that particular nerve. If it is the Vestibulocochlear nerve is the one involved it will create a sudden hearing loss. A person is more likely to have an episode like this if immunocompromised, such as in diabetic patients, if you are undergoing chemotherapy, or just with advancing age.
Regardless of the cause, sudden sensorineural loss treatment remains the same, basically a trial of steroids. In some cases a physician may consider intra-tympanic steroids, whereby the surgeon administers steroid directly into the middle ear sequentially over a period of time. On a positive note, with proper management most cases will resolve to a suitable degree, with most of the hearing returning.
So ideally you have a condition that is readily treatable or likely to go away on its own. Still, one sided hearing loss can represent a red flag for more concerning conditions. You should certainly be seen by an ENT physician to be evaluated, especially if the loss persists more than a week. In most cases though, the condition will dissipate with or without treatment in 2-6 weeks. But, in the meantime, ignore the clock and enjoy your excuse to sleep in.
Dr. Charles Hurbis is an ENT-otolaryngologist has been practicing in the Bay Area since 1991. His areas of interest/expertise include the diagnosis/treatment of sinus disease and nasal airway issues, treatment of skin cancer, sleep medicine, facial plastic surgery as well as the other spectrum of head and neck disease.
Dr. Hurbis's practice is located at 2695 N 17th St. in Coos Bay. 541-266-0900