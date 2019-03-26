Dear Doc H:
Q: I noticed a swelling deep within my left cheek a few days ago. I can’t say how long it’s actually been there. It’s not tender to touch but I’m beginning to feel some pressure. Should I be concerned about this?
Dear Worried: Most masses that form in your cheek tend to come from your salivary glands, specifically the parotid gland. As always, I’ll start my discussion with a review of the pertinent anatomy.
We have 4 sets of salivary glands:
1) The parotid –This is your major gland. This gland fans out into most of the cheek and some of upper neck. This is the gland which caused the chipmunk look during the mumps, back when people got the mumps. It produces most of the saliva within the oral cavity. The duct for this gland empties into the mid cheek. One thing making this gland especially interesting is its proximity to the facial nerve. This nerve which controls all parts of the face branches extensively throughout the parotid gland.
2) The submandibular – These glands reside below the jawline and produce a somewhat thicker mucus. The duct for this gland exits along the mid anterior floor of the mouth.
The last two sets of glands produce a much thicker mucus:
3) The sublingual glands represent a large population of smaller glands that come off the submandibular duct and reside deeply within the floor of the mouth.
4) The last set, or the minor salivary glands, represent hundreds of small glandular structures distributed throughout the mucosa of the oral cavity.
We will focus only on the one gland likely causing your trouble, the parotid. Developing a swelling in the parotid gland at some point in your life is not uncommon. The most common cause is an obstruction of the duct caused by a salivary stone. As with the kidneys, salivary glands can produce stones. If one floats into your duct and blocks it there is a rapid swelling within the gland. At times this can be quite dramatic. If the main duct is blocked the entire gland swells much like with the mumps. If only a branch is blocked, the swelling can be segmental. One of the hallmarks of a blocked salivary duct is fluctuation. The gland will expand during times of high salivary flow, such as meal time, and then regress in between. Bacteria love an obstruction, so infections can occur and may be dramatic or even dangerous. This is especially true in the elderly or in diabetics where there is immunocompromise. Most stones will eventually pass with conservative care including antibiotics for possible infection, steroids to control the swelling, facial massage throughout the day (to promote flow) and eating sour things to stimulate the gland to flush itself. Occasionally the duct may require dilation to clear it, or a stone may need to be removed directly. These are both normally office based procedures.
Certainly everyone’s largest fear with the identification of a new lump is, do I have cancer? Fortunately, in the parotid gland this is unusual. Tumors themselves are not uncommon in this salivary gland, but the vast preponderance of these will be benign. Diagnosis is made by way of Fine Needle Aspiration, whereby a small needle samples a few cells directly from the tumor to determine its type. The chance of malignancy is less if you are under age 60 and have never smoked. Benign tumors tend to be very slow growing lesions and frequently aren’t even identified until they have been present for many years. Treatment involves removal. I’d like to say simple removal but there is nothing about a partial parotidectomy that is simple. This goes back to the facial nerve branches which must be identified and spared every step of the way. Rarely does one of these tumors become cancerous, so treatment is not urgent.
Again, cancers within the parotid gland are rare. These can arise from the either the glandular or the ductal tissues. The presentation is much different than benign tumors, growing rapidly and sometimes causing paralysis of parts of the facial nerve. Treatment will usually require a generous resection, often followed by adjuvant chemoradiation therapy.
So, ideally your problem simply represents a blocked duct that will clear itself with the conservative care mentioned above. Still, this problem has a tendency to be recurrent. The best way to avoid subsequent episodes is to encourage good salivary flow. This includes regular use of “sialagogues” (foods that promote salivation such as lemon drops) and regular massage of the offending gland. Lastly and perhaps most importantly, drink drink drink. Good hydration is important to the health of so many of our bodily systems. The salivary system is one of these.
Dr. Charles Hurbis is an ENT-otolaryngologist has been practicing in the Bay Area since 1991. His areas of interest/expertise include the diagnosis/treatment of sinus disease and nasal airway issues, treatment of skin cancer, sleep medicine, facial plastic surgery as well as the other spectrum of head and neck disease.
