Dear Doc H: It seems all I can read about these days is the new Coronavirus and how it seems to be spreading like wildfire in certain parts of the world. I’m sure it’s just a matter of time before we start to see more cases here in the US. How can I best protect myself from possible infection?
Staywell
Dear Staywell:
Have you ever noticed that it seems that all summer long people are more or less disease free, then with the first day of school it seems as if the plague has broken out? Disease spread is all about putting a lot of people together in the same small space at the same time. It only requires one person being infected with others not taking precautions. That sounds just like the first day of school doesn’t it?
Let’s consider the other rapid spread scenarios with this new virus. Certainly, cruise ships are not the place to be if even one person is asymptomatically sick. As we’ve seen, flu will spread throughout the boat like wildfire. There was also an example of a South Korean church just recently where the parishioners had a habit of keeping very close lengthy meetings. As it turns out, this picture gave one lady the opportunity of becoming a “super-spreader” and was able to infect 60 other people in a single weekend. With the Coronavirus there may be up to a 27-day period before a contagious person is even sick.
So how do you prevent infection? Avoidance and protection. Since avoidance isn’t always possible (even though it should be practiced when the risk levels are high) I’ll focus on protection. Certain things must happen to get the flu: 1) The virus must actually contact your upper mucus membranes, either inhaled or by rubbing them into your mouth, nose or eyes, 2) There has to be an environment favorable for viral entry into your mucosal cells, and 3) Your immune system has to recognize the offending agent far too late.
I think I’ll approach these in reverse order for simplicity.
Immunity: When there is a vaccine for Coronavirus, get it. This allows your body a chance to react at an early stage.
You have free articles remaining.
Environment: Just because you come into contact with a virus does not mean you have to be infected with it. A number of things must happen for this to occur. Usually, viral load must be adequate (even though, yes, a single virus can do the job). Next, the virus must have a chance of penetrating your mucosal cells before it gets washed into your stomach and is inactivated in a sea of acid. This is where water comes in. Water is your best friend, whether drinking it, gargling with it, washing your hands in it or rinsing your sinuses with it. It’s your first and best line of defense. A virus that gets washed out quickly can’t infect. Salt water gargles and nasal/sinus saline irrigations often throughout the day can be a good practice during flu season. My sinus surgery patients are instructed to do 4-6 saline irrigations per day while healing. This is far too many for a well person, but you get the idea. The timing of irrigations is important, say after work, a social event or school day. A good device is the Neil irrigation system. This squeeze bottle device creates turbulence, thus washing the entire nasal mucosa, something that a Nettie pot can’t achieve. I’m not a fan of the Nettie pot. As it turns out the cleaning elements of your mucosa, or the cilia, interestingly work best in a hypertonic environment. So, doubling up on the salt concentration recommended in the irrigation kits is useful. Finally, as always, a minimum of 64 ounces of non-caffeinated fluids daily is critical, more is always better.
Avoidance: Certainly, the ideal scenario during flu season would be to live in a bubble. Since this isn’t at all realistic how do we protect ourselves. Again, the virus needs access to our mucus membranes. It will do this by inspiring infected droplets someone has sneezed or coughed into the air. If you’ve ever been able to smell the cigar smoke of someone walking 3 blocks ahead of you, you realize just how efficient this mode of transmission can be. Your only protection against this is to avoid high risk situations, or if needed wear one of those dreaded masks. Not any mask will do, a standard paper or cone mask allows air to pass around it anyway. You’ll need one which effectively seals to your face, covers your mouth and nose and provides N-95 level protection. There are many on Amazon. Oddly, your eyes are still exposed, so even these are not perfect.
The last is hand transmission and requires the virus to be wiped into your eyes, nose or mouth by your fingers. This mode is also concerning if you consider just what your hands touch during the day and how many people touched that surface before you, money, restaurant glasses and utensils, airline tray tables, any door knob……..the list just goes on. Just consider your average day. It really boggles the mind. Your only protection is hand washing and DO NOT touch your face. If your fingers NEVER touch your face (and you really need to think about this, where do you touch your coffee cup, how do you take pills) you can’t get infected by this method.
Certainly, all the other cold remedies are fine, but none will substitute for following the above precautions and protocols. I could elaborate on the above for pages, but the column is limited. The key is to remember boosting immunity once available, bolstering your mucosal environment to make it less susceptible viral invasion and avoidance as possible. Nothing will provide 100% protection. Viruses were around long before people and will still be here after we’re gone. The key is to prolong the time that you are here, and the above suggestions should help.
Doc H
Dr. Charles Hurbis is an ENT-otolaryngologist has been practicing in the Bay Area since 1991. His areas of interest/expertise include the diagnosis/treatment of sinus disease and nasal airway issues, treatment of skin cancer, sleep medicine, facial plastic surgery as well as the other spectrum of head and neck disease.
Dr. Hurbis's practice is located at 2695 N 17th St. in Coos Bay. 541-266-0900.