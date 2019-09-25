Dear Doc H:
Q: I woke up this morning and my ear was draining foul fluid. I think that there was also a little bit of blood in it. This has never happened before. What should I do? — Fluid
A: Well, your condition is not rare and there are a number of potential causes, with different treatments for each.
First we need to consider associated symptoms and conditions. Things your doctor would likely ask: Is it painful? Is the pain on the surface or deep inside. Does it hurt to touch your ear. Is it associated with hearing loss? Were there any preexisting conditions or activities such as a head cold, airline travel, swimming, hot tubbing (or any water exposure for that matter)?
A draining ear, or otorrhea, can be caused by external (ear canal) or internal (middle ear) conditions. Both present as uniquely different. The distinction is critical since the treatment choice requires the correct diagnosis. A canal infection is known as an otitis externa. These tend to be exquisitely painful, and don’t usually cause hearing loss until the swelling of the canal is so bad that it closes. It is almost always preceded by an exposure to water often associated with excess wax. The ear canal is normally colonized with the bacteria Staph and Pseudomonas. These are not good bacteria, but live happily in your ear canal unless the conditions change at which point they can become a big problem. Most canal infections can be treated with simple ear drops early on. When they become complicated such as the canal swelling shut, or if the condition spreads outside of the canal into the facial tissues, additional oral or at times IV antibiotics may be needed to control the infection. At times the swelling in the canal can be so extreme that the ear drops cannot be used effectively. This is the time you would be referred to an Otolaryngologist who may have to place a small expanding sponge (or wick) in your ear to allow for drop penetrance to treat you successfully.
Diabetics are extremely prone to complicated infections of this type. In severe cases these may require prolonged hospitalization for a condition known as malignant otitis externa. If you are diabetic, NEVER, have your ears rinsed (lavaged) to remove wax, period. This is the classis set-up scenario for a complex infection of this type.
Some people are at risk for recurrent problems with otitis externa, either because they have a problem with eczema of the ear canal or because of constant water exposure such as in swimmers. In this case flushing the car canal with white vinegar after each exposure to water may prevent an infection. This creates an acidic environment, thus limiting the growth of bacteria within the canal.
Middle ear infections are different. These are usually preceded by a head cold. This infection occurs on the other side of the ear drum, involves totally a different group of bacteria and requires oral antibiotics to clear. The reason that a middle ear infection will cause otorrhea is that in a rapidly advancing infection, or a stubborn one that isn’t responding to treatment quickly enough, the eardrum will rupture. The severe inflammatory reaction causes your eardrum to perforate, draining the infection through your canal. This is your body’s defense mechanism for severe abscess infections anywhere, spontaneous drainage. A middle ear infection is basically just an abscess in a very complex location. When your eardrum ruptures it will usually bleed, as yours did, sometimes quite a bit.
Interesting, most ear drum ruptures will heal spontaneously (about 90 percent) within about 10 weeks. When associated with a middle ear infection, often within 2-3 days. If the ear continues to drain beyond 3 days it might indicate a persistent perforation which may require repair in the future. Luckily with proper medical care at the time of the rupture, this is unusual.
So, your draining ear will require treatment. How to best treat it will be up to your doctor depending on what he finds. Although a disconcerting thing to discover first thing in the morning, be rest assured it can be managed effectively, usually without any lasting effects.
— Doc H
Dr. Charles Hurbis is an ENT-otolaryngologist has been practicing in the Bay Area since 1991. His areas of interest/expertise include the diagnosis/treatment of sinus disease and nasal airway issues, treatment of skin cancer, sleep medicine, facial plastic surgery as well as the other spectrum of head and neck disease.
Dr. Hurbis's practice is located at 2695 N 17th St. in Coos Bay. 541-266-0900