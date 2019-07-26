Dear Doc H:
I’ve had a problem with nosebleeds most of my life. I had them as a child, then intermittently over the past 10 years. Most of these are small, lasting just a few minutes at most. Last week though, I had one that lasted for over 3 hours and required a trip to the ER to control it. What’s going on and can I fix this problem? — Anemic
Dear Anemic:
Nosebleeds can be a challenging issue. For the most part they are nothing more than a nuisance, however at times they can be quite severe. Nosebleeds occur for different reasons at different ages. Anatomy, nasal history, medical conditions and medications can all play a role. We’ll cover these issues one at a time.
Childhood nosebleeds are usually due to nasal inflammation and self-trauma. Most bleeds occur in the front of the nose where there is a dense vascular area. When the nose is inflamed, such as in a cold or allergic reaction, these vessels expand further. This is also an area predisposed to developing crusting. When these crusts are displaced, the underlying vessels will frequently rupture and bleed. In most children, treatment is simply control of the allergy and nasal lubrication to avoid crusting. Cautery is rarely needed.
In adults, an entirely different and complex spectrum of issues are at play. The adult nose has been exposed to a lifetime of infections, possibly trauma, medications unfavorable environments, etc. These can all play a role in increasing your change of getting a nose bleed. In the ideal world we would breath perfectly conditioned air, moist, the right temperature, and through a perfectly symmetric nose. We would also have no underlying health issues and not be on medications. That nasal utopia just doesn’t exist. Instead we choose to live in dry climates, engage in potentially traumatic activities, expose ourselves to nasal irritants and, well, just get older. Each of these factors in its own way can lead to nosebleeds.
Regarding nasal anatomy, the nose likes symmetry and smooth surfaces. Any internal irregularities or sharp surfaces can produce an area of dryness, mucosal thinning and vascular exposure. As far as medical conditions are concerned, diseases that will most predispose you to a nose bleed would be hypertension and vascular disease. Often increased blood pressure is the number one cause when a bleed cannot be controlled, and it’s a vicious cycle. When your nose starts to bleed you worry because your nose is bleeding, that worry creates stress. Stress then causes your blood pressure to go up which causes more bleeding, and so on. Often once the pressure is brought back under control the bleeding if often over.
Many people over time will require a blood thinner for conditions such as vascular or heart disease, cardiac rhythm problems, stroke or clots in the legs or lungs. These patients will be placed on any of a number of older or newer anticoagulants. Sometimes just aspirin. When on an anticoagulant, your chance of having a difficult nose bleed is much higher. They don’t cause the nosebleed, but once started they are much harder to control. Additionally, many herbal preparations or herbal teas have strong anticoagulant properties. Vitamin E is also a problem. For control in many cases, these preparations need to be curtailed for a period of time.
So how is a nosebleed controlled? Well most are self-limited, and your nose takes care of itself. When a vessel starts to leak the first thing that happens is the vessel goes into spasm making it narrower. Next your platelets (small clotting cells in your blood) aggregate essentially closing the hole. There are other elements in the blood that also aid in the production of a regional clot to seal the bleeding vessel. Things you can do is take an over-the-counter nasal spray, such as Neosynephrine or Afrin, saturate a cotton ball and place it into the bleeding side with compression. This causes additional vascular spasm.
When your body fails to control this, other measures may be needed. If a bleed is up front it can be cauterized. If in the back occasional nasal packing is needed. In the rare situation where these measures don’t work surgery may be needed. This may include an endoscopic intranasal vascular clipping or a formal surgical ligation of a major nasal feeding vessel. Another technique is vascular embolization where an angiographer threads a catheter to the bleeding site and then releases agents or devices that help close the vessel.
So, nose bleeds are usually just a nuisance. Very rarely though, they can be life threatening. More regular bleeds or a very vigorous bleeding usually indicates some type of underlying problem with nasal function, coagulation or blood pressure. By following the above guidelines all can be effectively treated. To avoid bleeds in the future good nasal hygiene needs to be practiced. This can include the use of nasal moisturizers during the day (where Pretz spray, probably the best) and Vaseline cream at night (a white paste not the jelly) and controlling any allergies you may have. But, as in your case, if your issue is more severe it might require a trip to your doctor or the local ER to help sort out the problem. Luckily, newer treatment techniques have made the control of the stubborn nosebleed much more humane. Still, it’s best to avoid one in the future if possible. So, watch that BP, keep your fingers in your pockets, and the next time you feel the need to book that trip to Arizona.
