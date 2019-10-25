Dear Doc H:
Q: I’ve been having a problem with feeling unsteady now over the course of the last few months. My Doctor says I’ve got vertigo, but there really isn’t any spinning with this, I’m just very unsure of my balance. On a side note, my allergies have been much worse this year and I’ve been diagnosed with sinus problems. What’s going on?
Well, I hate jumping to conclusions, but it’s quite possible that allergy or sinus issues may be the root cause of your imbalance which is not uncommon.
When we think of sinusitis we normally consider the more common symptoms which include severe nasal congestion, drainage which is normally discolored, facial pain or headaches and usually a diminished sense of smell and taste. This symptomatic complex pretty much defines acute sinusitis and the treatment is fairly straight forward for the most part. When we are considering chronic sinus disease the presentation is not nearly as obvious. At times the symptoms may even seem completely unrelated. In this article, we will address the more common of these, including your dizziness.
Let’s start with your complaint, or vague imbalance. Chronic sinusitis or allergy patients will frequently notice this symptom and there may be a number of causes for it. First, when you have chronic sinus disease or allergies you will have higher levels of inflammatory mediators coursing through your body. These substances will heighten the body’s response to perceived threats. The vestibular system is highly sensitive to elevated histamine levels which will make you feel just a bit off balance. Interestingly, commonly used medications for vertigo, such as Meclizine (Antivert) and Dramamine, are just antihistamines which will counteract the increased levels, thus normalizing vestibular function and your perception of balance.
Secondly, another problem with sinusitis is that severe congestion will likely disrupt sleep patterns and, in some cases, even cause sleep apnea. In the chronic sinusitis setting, this can develop slowly and be totally overlooked. Sleep deprivation can be a major cause of dizziness and perhaps one that is not well recognized. It is solvable though in all instances once identified.
Another less obvious symptom of chronic sinusitis is visual blurriness. This is also not an uncommon complaint. In chronic sinusitis, the sinus group most commonly involved are the ethmoid sinuses. The ethmoids represent a group of sinuses lying between the nasal septum and the orbit or eye structures. The ethmoid complex is composed of a grouping of perhaps 7-12 sinuses per side. Given the complexity of this array, these sinuses are frequently affected by chronic disease. The outer boney border wall of the ethmoids is called the lamina papyracea which stands for paper thin partition. This thin wall is all that separates an infected sinus from the contents of the orbit. When the ethmoids become infected, the inflammation to an extent can transmit across the lamina papyracea leading to low grade visual dysfunction. This is not a spread of infection but rather a transmission of the body’s inflammatory response to it.
The ears also are commonly involved when there is sinus disease. This can range from mild Eustachian tube dysfunction to a full blown middle ear infection. The mucosal inflammation present in chronic sinusitis normally involves the entire nasal cavity. This often extends as far back as the Nasopharynx which is where the Eustachian tubes originate. Severe congestion, in addition to overly thick mucus present with chronic sinus disease, will make it more difficult for your ears to equalize pressure leading to middle ear disease and symptoms.
Another symptom of chronic sinusitis is malaise or feeling constantly run down. For years the patient may have felt that they just didn’t have their old energy level. This will commonly be blamed on metabolic problems, hormonal issues, anemia, sleep disturbance or just the aging process. In some cases, though, it pays to look for chronic sinusitis. The symptoms of chronic sinusitis can become silent when present for an extended period of time, or at least they may become tolerated. Either way, a patient may not even mention them. Because of this, chronic sinusitis is often missed as the primary cause of chronic fatigue.
To wrap up, chronic sinusitis can easily be overlook as the root cause of problems that are seemingly unrelated, especially when the patient doesn’t manifest the classic symptoms of acute sinusitis. Properly diagnosed and treated however, the disease and these odd symptoms can be very effectively managed, with an expected resolution.
Doc H
Dr. Charles Hurbis is an ENT-otolaryngologist has been practicing in the Bay Area since 1991. His areas of interest/expertise include the diagnosis/treatment of sinus disease and nasal airway issues, treatment of skin cancer, sleep medicine, facial plastic surgery as well as the other spectrum of head and neck disease.
Dr. Hurbis's practice is located at 2695 N 17th St. in Coos Bay. 541-266-0900