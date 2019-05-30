ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Aeroflow Healthcare, an HME Excellence Award Winner and leading provider of durable medical equipment (DME), today announced partnerships with PacificSource of Oregon and BCBS CareFirst. Partnering with these two leading insurance carriers expands Aeroflow’s presence and its ability to serve new patients throughout the U.S., providing high quality durable medical equipment products and services to the individuals who need them most to maintain a high standard of life.
Aeroflow will provide PacificSource patients in Oregon, Idaho and Montana, along with CareFirst patients in Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland with advanced medical equipment at little to no cost through insurance. These products include but are not limited to breast pumps, incontinence supplies, pediatric nebulizers, and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices and supplies.
PacificSource will provide moms with upgraded breast pump options, empowering them to choose the breast pumps that best fit the individual needs of themselves and their babies. Both its commercial and coordinated care lines of business are eligible for upgraded breast pumps, including the Medela Pump in Style Advanced Backpack, On-the-Go Tote and Metro Bag; Spectra S1; Medela Freestyle; Medela Sonata; and Motif Luna.
“Aeroflow strives to partner with insurance carriers such as PacficSource and CareFirst that place an emphasis on patient comfort via accessibility to the highest quality of product and services,” said Shana Fox, Senior Strategic Partnerships Associate at Aeroflow Healthcare. “Partnering with organizations that share our commitment to improving patients’ lives and establishing excellent customer support furthers Aeroflow’s mission and helps us to serve more patients in the American northwest and mid-Atlantic.”
Aeroflow will continue seeking opportunities to partner with insurance networks to expand its geographic footprint and grow its patient base throughout the U.S. Recently, Aeroflow announced that it established relationships with multiple insurance carriers in New York, a demonstration of its partner trust as well as growing consumer demand.
About Aeroflow Healthcare
Aeroflow Healthcare was founded Asheville, NC in 2001 as a home oxygen provider, and has since grown to become one of the leading durable medical equipment providers nationwide. For three consecutive years, Aeroflow has been ranked on Inc. Magazine’s List of 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2017, Aeroflow was also awarded the HME Excellence Award for Best Home Medical Equipment Provider and has been recognized as a business offering top-notch benefits to employees with the Great Place to Work Award. Aeroflow is an accredited Medicare and Medicaid provider and accepts most commercial insurance. To learn more about Aeroflow Healthcare and getting medical equipment through insurance, visit Aeroflowinc.com.