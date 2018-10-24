COOS BAY – “You have a brain tumor” are not words anyone wants to hear.
But I did.
After being sick my whole life and even studied for illnesses I didn’t have at Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah, no one could figure out what was wrong until I ended up at North Bend Medical Center for skin problems, of all things. The dermatologist who saved my life did so just by looking at me.
A pituitary adenoma, or a noncancerous tumor on the pituitary gland, is relatively common. In fact, I was told by a few people that if you had to have a brain tumor, this is the one you wanted. But the thing is, mine wasn’t just a pituitary adenoma. Out of the pituitary gland in the brain, my growth hormone cells went tumorous. As a child, this creates gigantism. As an adult, it creates acromegaly.
Acromegaly a rare and deadly disease, something usually associated with Andre the Giant and Lurch from the Adam’s Family. As in my dermatologist’s case, once you know of it, you recognize it when you see it.
People with acromegaly are tall with big hands and feet, a pronounced chin, heavier forehead, and a larger than average nose. As a woman, none of this was flattering to hear. But it wasn’t as though I didn’t already know something was wrong.
I felt that every time I looked in the mirror, a different face looked back at me. When my jaw dislocated on one side, I knew it was from more than moving it the wrong way. When my migraines became a 24-hour problem, I knew it was more than just from writing too much. When my hands outgrew my wedding rings and my feet outgrew my shoes, when I kept falling asleep while cleaning the house and had night terrors every single night, it was maddening because no one could tell me why. My body was screaming at me and no one knew what it was saying.
But when my dermatologist walked into that exam room to look at my skin, she got the message.
“You have a brain tumor,” she said.
I didn’t believe her at first, and neither did my health insurance. She fought with the insurance company to get me an MRI before settling on a blood test first. The normal growth hormone in someone is 200. At the time of that test, mine was over 1,000. Before surgery, it was 1,600.
The diagnoses came a few hours after the MRI. My doctor was on the phone with me and my husband to tell me that not only did I have a brain tumor, but it was resting on both of my optic nerves and carotid arteries. If it grew another centimeter or so, I would have just fallen over one day, not to mention that it was starting to do damage to my vision.
My dermatologist had me at Oregon Health and Science University the next day to meet with a team of doctors, the best in their field. Leading the team was Dr. Maria Fleseriu and Dr. Justin Cetas. Fleseriu is the neuro-endocrinologist and Cetas was my brain surgeon.
The first time I met them, it was a flurry of nurses, doctors, specialists, and medical technicians. What most people don’t know, when the pituitary gland has something wrong with it, it affects everything in the body. It is called the “master glad” for that reason.
Which means when you have acromegaly, it affects everything. OHSU ran a battery of tests to rule out what the disease had done and what needed attention. It is normal for acromegaly patients to have enlarged organs, from their heart, lungs and liver. I got off lucky there, but other health problems I’d been dealing with turned out to be because of the brain tumor.
In fact, one of my doctors told me that because the tumor may have been there since I was born or at least since I was very young, I likely didn’t even know what being healthy felt like.
Then, when spots so bright began to wake me at night, OHSU had me in brain surgery less than a month later.
Now, my neuro-endocrinologist has me on once-a-month treatments. It’s a chemotherapy drug, Lanreotide, administered through an injection to bring my growth hormone levels down even more and control what she believes are tumor cells left behind.
When I first met her, a few weeks before my surgery, she said, “You might understand 20 percent of what’s happening before they remove the tumor. After surgery, maybe 80 percent.” She was right.
Though I’m still wrapping my head around what was happening inside of it and coming to terms with what acromegaly even is, bringing awareness to the disease is my focus now. Not only that, but to thank the dermatologist who has asked not to be named.
November 1 is Acromegaly Awareness Day. For more information on this disease, visit www.ohsu.edu/xd/health/services/brain/getting-treatment/diagnosis/pituitary/conditions/acromegaly.cfm.
Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.
