Wax myrtle and silktassel thrive in Oregon Dunes
Two of my favorite native shrubs are growing next to each other, posing for photos at the Oregon Dunes Overlook just south of Florence.
With our dry summers and mild winters, the Oregon Coast is home for many broad-leaved evergreen shrubs with tough, waxy-topped leaves. (The “broad-leaved” means “not with needles” as a conifer would have; some “broad-leaved” plants have narrow leaves.) Many common such shrubs, notably rhododendron, salal, and huckleberry, are members of the heath family. These two posing for photos for me last month, wax myrtle and silktassel, are not members of the heath family.
Both wax myrtle and silktassel thrive in the dunes and along our shoreline. Both are handsome plants with interesting branch architecture and durable evergreen leaves that resist desiccation in our dry summers.
Wax-myrtle (Myrica californica; also called Morella californica) is the more common of the two on the Oregon Coast.
The common plant name “myrtle” refers to many plants that aren’t related — myrtlewood, crepe myrtle, myrtle (“…of the Holy Land,” the first-named of the group), and wax myrtle, for example, are in four different plant families. Wax myrtle is in a small plant family with perhaps 75 species.
Wax myrtle leaves are lance-shaped — 2-4” long and about a half-inch wide — with very small teeth along the edges. Wax myrtle flowers are tiny and rather inconspicuous, borne in very short clusters on the twigs just above where each leaf attaches. According to the Department of Horticulture at Oregon State University, a particular wax myrtle may bear only female flowers or only male flowers, or both.
Wax myrtle fruit, developing where the flowers were, are very small (less than a quarter-inch ‘round), hard, warty spheres that start out green and darken to purplish. Pick a berry and rub it between your fingers and you’ll discover how they got their common name: the berry’s warty coating is waxy. In fact, our wax myrtle is closely related to the bayberry of eastern North America. I’ve heard that EuroAmerican pioneers used the wax from our wax myrtle berries as they used bayberries, in making and scenting candles, though I’d think the yield would be mighty small for ours.
Coast, or wavy-leaved, silktassel (Garrya elliptica) is a member of a very small family of plants, one of only about 30 species. The central Oregon Coast is the northern limit of silktassel, and it’s not especially common here. Silktassel leaves are more leathery than those of wax myrtle, and it seems to me silktassel tends to do better in very exposed locations than wax myrtle does.
The “wavy-leaved” refers to the gently swooping edges of the glossy-top, 2”-long oval leaves. Usually shrub-sized — up to 10-15’ tall — silktassels occasionally grow to 30’-tall small trees. (The silktassels at the Oregon Dunes Overlook are on the small-tree side.)
Blooming in late winter, male flowers and female silktassel flowers are borne on separate plants, both arranged in dangling catkins that look like short lengths of knotted string. The male catkins, the longer ones (up to about 10” long), wither after releasing their pollen, while the female catkins (up to about 3” long) swell with the developing seeds after being fertilized. The eventual roundish fruit are small and grapelike, greenish to purplish.
Both wax myrtle and silktassel can live intermixed with our other evergreen shrubs, but a closer look at the leaves, flowers, and fruit will help you pick them out.
These lovely native shrubs are both stellar candidates for Oregon Coast landscaping. I wonder if I have room to squeeze them in my yard…
For information on how you can arrange an exploration of our fascinating natural history, contact Marty at 541-267-4027, mgiles@wavecrestdiscoveries.com, or www.facebook.com/wavecrestdiscoveries. Questions and comments about local natural history are welcome.