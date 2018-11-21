Think you’ll fall asleep after Thanksgiving dinner?
Nature Guide Journal
In our part of the world, “Thanksgiving” usually means a feast of seasonal foods with family and/or friends, sometimes followed by a nap.
A “nap,” of course, is a short-duration sleep during the day that’s apart from our usual nightly sleep pattern. But it appears our current definition of what constitutes “usual” sleep is wrong. While today’s Western societies consider about eight hours of uninterrupted sleep at night to be the norm, there’s quite a bit of evidence that our species is naturally inclined to wake up for an hour or two in the middle of the night: old records refer to nights having “first sleep” and “second sleep,” for example, and in recent research on people given artificially long nights, subjects naturally developed a two-period sleep pattern. And certainly many cultures (and individuals) still expect adults to take a short sleep in the middle of the day.
What is sleep, anyway?
While not hibernation, “sleep” is characterized by reduced consciousness, inactive voluntary muscles, and lessened sensory activity. Although people sometimes view sleep as an indulgence, it plays important roles in our physical and mental functions. Sleep is a time for the body to restore or repair various systems, from muscle to skeleton, nervous to immune. Sleep is also when the brain sorts and stores the day’s memories.
Not all sleep is the same: for most mammals, some sleep involves high levels of brain activity (REM, or “rapid eye movement,” sleep) and some sleep involves low levels of brain activity (non-REM sleep). Further, non-REM sleep comes in several different types as the brain passes through different stages of rest.
Non-humans also sleep, of course. Ever watch a dog dreaming of some chase, twitching and barking in his sleep? But while people generally sleep about eight hours a day, other species need more or less sleep, varying widely. According to a list compiled from other works on Dr. Eric Chudler’s “neuroscience for kids” website, giraffes need only about two hours of sleep each day/night, while little brown bats need nearly 20 hours of sleep each day/night.
Most mammals have several sleep periods during the day (“polyphasic”); the ancestral human pattern of “sleep, wake, sleep” in the night is referred to as “biphasic.”
Different animals sleep at different times, too. While today we’re generally asleep in the night and awake in the day (“diurnal”), many other mammals and some birds are more often asleep in the day and awake in the night (“nocturnal”) — most rodents and most owls, for examples.
There are some in-between schedules, as well, such as “crepuscular” animals like rabbits, that are more awake during dawn and dusk.
The unconsciousness of sleep can be dangerous, and prey animals that need to keep a constant lookout tend to sleep fewer hours and less deeply than predators sleep.
Sleep’s shutdown of muscle response can prove particularly challenging for animals that must keep moving to survive, such as whales that need to keep rising to the surface to breathe. Whales partake of “unihemispheric sleep,” giving each side of their brains a turn at rest while the other continues to keep alert and keep systems going.
Birds and mammals sleep, but so do at least some reptiles, fish, and invertebrates — even animals such as flies and roundworms exhibit stages of rest that have the same characteristics of sleep.
So why don’t we see more animals asleep? Part of the answer, of course, is because not all animals spend much time sleeping. Another part of the answer is that most animals seek the most hidden and secure location to sleep, affording some protection while they’re unconscious.
As diurnal animals, we usually get sleepy (as opposed to tired) when there’s an increase in the hormone melatonin. We tend to get sleepier in winter because the season’s shorter days mean less sunlight — and less sunlight means our brains produce more melatonin.
Other chemicals can increase sleepiness, such as the amino acid tryptophan. Tryptophan doesn’t make you sleepy directly but starts a chain reaction that ends up boosting your serotonin, which does make you relaxed and a bit sleepy.
Because turkey has tryptophan, it is commonly believed that turkey makes us sleepy, inducing the famous post-Thanksgiving-feast nap.
But does eating turkey actually make us sleepy?
No, it doesn’t. Some other foods, cheddar cheese and pork chops, for example, have higher levels of tryptophan than turkey. The real culprit in the post-Thanksgiving-feast nap is the belly full of carbohydrates: the mashed potatoes, yams, stuffing/dressing, rolls, and pie — plus the possible glass of wine.
Whether induced by carbohydrates or your ancestral sleep cycle, you can legitimately claim your post-feast nap is natural. Zzzzz…
