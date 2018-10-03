Out-fished by a girl! But, I got the big one
Howdy everyone! Fall is in the air and the wonderful smell of wood burning fireplaces lingers lightly on the colder evenings.
Windshields are covered in dew in the mornings and soon that dew will turn to frost. Slowly, but surely, people's thoughts are turning from fishing to hunting, but don’t be dissuaded, there are still plenty of fish to be caught and many fishable days to be had.
Salmon remains slow in most places and if you catch one or two count yourselves among the fortunate few. Hopefully when the rains start, we will see a run of Chinook into our system. Don’t get me wrong there are definitely fish in our system they just don’t seem to like playing “bite the hook” at this time. We also are stocking our shelves with steelhead gear as that season too approaches, in two months it will be here as it always is. You can’t stop fish from doing what fish do.
Clam tides have been poor lately and razor clamming remains shut in our area which is hard on me personally now that I know exactly what those things taste like! Terrible by the way, they taste terrible, if you get some you should just give them to me to use as crab bait. Surfperch is hit or miss with good days and bad dependent on what the tides and the swells are doing but we have seen some really nice ones lately.
Crabbing is slowly picking up but so far it’s slower than we like to see this time of year. It seems at this point that Bandon and Winchester Bay have been doing somewhat better than we have. If you do go out of Charleston run your gear to the south.
Lingcod keeps getting better and on Oct.1, the deep-water rockfish/lingcod season opens up. This is the time of year that we can get out and catch some monster lingcod in the 30-and-40-pound range!
Longleader rockfishing remains fantastic when the drift isn’t too great and the nearshore rockfish bite is hot hot hot. We were out a couple days ago for an evening fishing trip after work and it was some of the best fishing ever. Fish after fish, bite after bite, doubles and triples, it was crazy! At one point we had three people fishing at the same time with a total of seven hooks attached and we landed seven fish all at once! We kept throwing back “small ones” and targeted the five pounders and above. We were having so much fun I didn’t even have time to throw up and as many of you know I am a compete lightweight in the seasickness department. I have no idea how many fish we caught in the two or so hours we fished but the grade of the 15 that we brought home will keep us eating well for days and days!
I want to thank Dave for taking us out on his brand new Stabicraft 2750, “The Chad” for taking us right to where the fish were and Tabitha for out-fishing me. I need to add however that while I was indeed out-fished by a girl I did walk away with the Biggest Fish title that evening. We didn’t have a scale or tape measureer on board, (the boat is THAT new) but this thing was like hefting up the biggest Thanksgiving turkey you ever held.
Getting back to Dave’s boat for a moment; this thing is so new as in newly manufactured and newly designed that the folks from Stabicraft sent a film crew from New Zealand to shoot a promo of this newly released vessel and it was all filmed right here in Charleston and surrounding area! More stuff goes on behind the scenes around here in Charleston than we often get credit for.
Well folks, my schedule this week is crazier than most and I am trying to catch up from being away for a week so this is all you get! I did find some crazy critters on the dock yesterday that I will write about soon but for now have an amazing week, enjoy the days, catch some fish, and I hope to see you out there!
Rob Gensorek is the owner of Basin Tackle www.basintackle.com in the Charleston Marina and can be reached by phone at (541) 888-FISH, by Facebook at Basin Tackle Charleston, or e-mail at basin_tackle@yahoo.com. Rob’s fishing reports can be heard daily at 6:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. on KRSB Best Country 103 out of Roseburg and his Basin Tackle Outdoor Show can be heard Wednesdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays at 6 a.m. at kwro.com. In addition to all this, he sometimes actually gets out and catches a fish or two.