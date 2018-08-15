Nothing like catching Albacore!
Howdy everyone! Summer is in full force and the rockfish are biting, the ling cod are coming in a little closer, the perch abound on some days, salmon are starting to wander into our bay and get caught, coho seem to be plentiful in the ocean and crab are slowly but steadily picking up.
Inland the freshwater bass bite is hot and blackberries are ripening as we speak! In addition to all this possibly the most influential ocean species for sport fishermen in our area are still biting but just out of the reach of most folks. I am talking about tuna. Fifty to 55 five miles currently seems to be the average distance out to get good numbers. Hopefully the winds blow in the right direction and the water the tuna reside in gets just a little bit closer.
Let’s chat about these tasty bits of super-fast swimming meat. Albacore tuna are a “highly migratory” pelagic species which means they move around a LOT and live neither close to shore nor close to the bottom of the ocean.
Albacore are found in not only the Pacific Ocean, but also in the Atlantic, and Indian Oceans and they travel in large schools with the largest recorded school confirmed at 19 miles wide. That’s a lot of grilled tuna steaks!
Juvenile Albacore typically start their migration off the waters of Japan in late spring and early summer, when they are 2-to-4 years old, and by mid- to late-summer are off of our local shores as they continue their way northward. The reason they can be this highly migratory is that these critters are built for speed and never stop moving.
Albacore can reach speeds of 50 mph and must continuously move in order to keep water flowing over their gills and to keep their vertical position in the water column. Incidentally in order to keep that water flowing over their gills they must swim with their mouths open. I’m guessing the same reasoning applies to why I sleep with my mouth open and snore, I’m probably just maximizing my oxygen intake so I fire up faster and get my day going smoother in the mornings. This means I really shouldn’t need all the coffee I drink though, hmmm.
Other interesting design features that help the Albacore move fast are their smooth skin, streamlined fins, non-stop appetite with a matching metabolism and a high blood pressure to keep properly oxygenated.
Albacore grow fast in the early stages of their lives but this process slows as they reach full maturity. Specimens weighing 80 pounds have been caught but that is the exception not the rule with many of our locally caught fish coming in the 20-35 pound range. Albacore reproduce when they are 5-to-6 years old and will typically live 10 to 12 years.
Reproduction takes place between March and July with females spreading some 800,000 to 2.5 million eggs each near the surface to be fertilized by the males. These eggs take only about 48 hours to hatch and once they do they are all on their own with no parental involvement and the young stay in the spawning grounds for about the first two years of life before beginning the migratory life of an adult Albacore. I encourage anyone who hasn’t caught one of these fish to try it out, it’s like the big game hunting of West Coast fishing!
There’s still some tuna season left and we’ve got a lot of charters we deal with, we'd be happy to send you to one, just give us a call.
Whether you are buying fresh caught tuna from Chuck’s Seafood or Captain Jack’s Crab Shack, right here in Charleston, or heading out to catch your own, I hope to see you out there.
Rob Gensorek is the owner of Basin Tackle in the Charleston Marina. His fishing reports can be heard daily on KRSB Best Country 103 out of Roseburg and his Basin Tackle Outdoor Show can be heard Wednesdays and Saturdays at kwro.com.