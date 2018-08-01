Howdy everyone! I hope y’all are having a wonderful summer and that those of you in the valley are proud of yourselves.
“Proud of what,” you say? Proud of the terrible cold damp nasty weather you are imposing on us. When you folks inland have hot weather the uprising air causes a low pressure system out this way and as a result all the cold damp air from the ocean gets sucked up right through us.
I know I know, it sounds delightful right? Wrong. I should not be wearing a wool cap, long sleeves, and contemplate each and every day whether or not I should fire up the wood stove.
Not in July - not ever in July. The nice thing though is that a simple three or four mile drive east puts me in nice warm sunny weather. The not so nice thing is that our shop is still right in the “fog belt” of perpetual cold. Yes the “fog belt” is a real thing. This area is literally the largest evaporative cooler on the planet and all kidding aside it’s an amazing design. This wind derived from heat inland is actually a vital part of the life of the ocean and strong winds throughout the year cause phenomenon called “upwelling” and “downwelling.” Basically this is movement of water in a vertical direction and it moves around nutrients and oxygen. So, although its cold and damp out here right now, this is all helping the oceans circulatory system if you will and keeping our sea creatures healthy and happy. When September comes and the sweltering heat inland finally subsides we will have our turn at nice weather. As that inland air cools our winds will end and the cold ocean air will cease to be pulled inland and T-shirts and flip flops will become more appropriate for this region.
When I first moved here several people told me that “September is our summer” which is like telling someone the number nine smells like chicken, you understand the words but put together they really mean nothing. But after six years I know better, the number nine does indeed smell like…I mean September IS in fact our summer.
Speaking of winds subsiding, at the time of this writing it looks like our several week spell of wind and high seas is coming to an end. Soon folks will be back out chasing fish again, from tuna to rockfish and lingod to surfperch. With my mentioning surfperch let’s talk about them for a while. We recently went out Red-tailed perch fishing with guide extraordinaire Norma Evans of A Bent Rod (beats working) Guide Services and we had a blast! We caught tons of these tasty little critters as they swam through Winchester Bay, some to spawn and some just along for the ride.
There are nine species of surf-perch on our shores and these are the one we see the most of. You also will hear these fish referred to as “pink-fin.” Norma was a superb captain and I don’t think she stopped for more than a few seconds at a time as she baited hooks, took off fish, passed back fishing poles and whatever else three little girls and two adults need on a charter vessel. Norma was amazing and I can’t sing her praises high enough other than to say she is someone you should consider for bay perch trips or salmon trolling a little later in the season.
The red-tailed perch is a super tasty, flat, silver scaled, piranha looking fish with red tipped tails and fins that lives in shallow water along our beaches. Feeding on mole-crabs, sandworms, shrimp, and whatever else the breaking waves have to offer these fish are a beach anglers bread and butter here in Oregon and can reach over three pounds on the extreme upper end of the scale. If someone is sporting a fishing pole on our beaches they’re fishing for surfperch and more than likely they are targeting the red-tail. These fish typically follow the tides in and out and maximize on the crashing waves to dislodge their prey from the sand and this is the zone where you the angler want to place your bait. You don’t want your water too deep, or too shallow, or with too many waves or with not enough waves. I’m grinning as I write this because while I’ve taught a lot of people how to catch these fish everyone has that “just right” water that they look for with just the right attributes that I mentioned above. Eventually you just instinctively know where those fish are feeding and you target those areas.
While I’ve caught a LOT of perch off the beaches and off the jetty’s our trip with Norma was the first out of a boat for me and it won’t be the last. These fish live in massive schools and when we got into them it was some of the fastest fishing action I’ve ever had. Our tide was receding and many of these fish seemed to be post spawn females or mature ones without babies. Studies and empirical evidence has shown that males rarely enter into river or estuary systems with the females and mostly pregnant females or mature females without babies make this trip.
The female perch will live-bear her young, numbering around twenty to thirty fully formed swimming babies each year after reaching her third or fourth year of life. Living for about fourteen years this means approximately two hundred to three hundred babies in her lifetime if she lives to maturity. In perspective this isn’t a lot of fish considering most will fall prey to predators so it’s a good thing there’s a lot of perch and relatively few anglers in relation to the breadth of our beaches.
Dredged in flour and spices and pan-fried or corn flour and deep-fried these tasty fish are a delicate, mild tasting white meat that I could eat several times a week. I’ve heard many people tell me they think the meat is too “mushy” and I say turn that oil up to 375 degrees before that fish ever touches the pan and you will be on your way to superb eating.
Whether you are chasing tuna or bay fishing red-tailed surfperch I hope to see you out there, I might even be on Norma’s boat!
