We leave our upstairs windows open in summer, and a legion of interesting insects find their way in. The moths are my favorite.
Though they’re in the same major group of insects as butterflies, moths often get short shrift in the human admiration department.
Both butterflies and moths have four wings covered with scales: they’re in the same insect order, Lepidoptera -- Lepis from the Greek for “scale” and ptera from the Greek for “wing.”
Though closely related and sharing many characteristics, butterflies and moths aren’t the same.
Butterflies typically have slender bodies and antennae with a “club” or a knob on the end of each. Butterflies tend to fly in daytime, and they rest with their wings held upright over their bodies, with the top surfaces touching.
Moths, on the other hand, typically have chubby bodies and thread-like or feathery antennae. Moths are more likely to fly in nighttime or at dusk, and they rest with their wings on either side of their bodies, either outstretched flat against the surface they landed on or folded against their sides.
Both butterflies and moths start out as eggs that hatch into squirmy, hungry larvae, usually called caterpillars. The caterpillars of most butterfly and moth species feed on plants; the caterpillars of some species feed on only certain parts of certain species of plants.
Adult butterflies and moths feed on flower nectar and other organic sources of liquid food, from very-ripe fruit to fresh urine and droppings, using a tube-shaped proboscis that’s rolled up underneath when not in use.
At the right time, a caterpillar creates a chrysalis or cocoon to protect itself while metamorphosing into the winged adult. A butterfly caterpillar typically produces a smooth chrysalis; a moth caterpillar typically spins a fibrous cocoon.
There are several times more moth species than butterfly species, with a total of over 150,000 moths worldwide. Some references speak of butterflies, moths, and “skippers.” Skippers are a notable group of butterflies that seem to be somewhere between butterflies and moths: many skippers hold their front wings upright and their back wings down.
While we humans think of the adult stage as the primary stage for an individual, many insects spend most of their life spans as immature animals, dying soon after becoming reproductive adults. (Some, including some butterflies and moths, don’t even have working mouthparts as adults, saving all their efforts for reproduction.) For them, the adult stage is a mad dash to procreate before death.
Local butterflies I can usually count on seeing in a Coos County summer include swallowtails, admirals (with a bold reddish stripe across both wings), fritillaries (with orange and black checkerboard patterned wings), a skipper or two, and at least one of our several small, white “cabbage butterflies” and at least one of our smaller, pale-blue butterflies.
The more nocturnal, and usually more cryptically-colored, moths are less-well-recognized—though when you look closely, many are as stunningly beautiful as their butterfly cousins.
One night last week a gorgeous, inch-long moth found its way into my office. I got a photo before it decided to move on, but I was having trouble identifying it. One of the kind members of the “Butterflies and Moths of the Pacific Northwest” Facebook group identified it as Aseptis binotata, apparently called the “tusty shoulder knot” moth by some.
Several online sources indicate that Aseptis is a member of the Noctuidae Superfamily of moths that claims nearly 12,000 species, including the “woolly-bear.” In the same superfamily is the familiar woolly-bear caterpillar, the larva of an Isabella tiger moth. (Surprisingly, the showy black and red woolly-bear becomes a beige or cream-colored adult with very subtle markings.) Also in Noctuidae is one of my favorite moths, the garden tiger moth, that sports giraffe-patterned forewings and leopard-patterned hind wings.
It can be quite challenging to identify a butterfly or moth on the wing, but I’m always a little hesitant to run for the net to catch one brilliantly fluttering through the yard or the house: their erratic flight is a good adaptation to avoid capture and they can get hurt if you do capture them. Luring them close with the right foods may get you a better look than dashing about, flailing a net.
I love examining the mysterious moths that sport an astounding variety of gorgeous, intricate, earth- or bark-colored patterns. Moths seem to be more prone to stop and stay put than butterflies are, giving us more opportunity to enjoy them -- a behavior likely related to their generally more cryptic coloring.
I wonder what delightful visitor tonight’s open window will bring.
For more information on gardening for butterflies—including a list of Oregon butterflies -- visit http://extension.oregonstate.edu/catalog/pdf/ec/ec1549.pdf For an annotated checklist of Lepidoptera of Coos County, try the on-line “map search” feature at www.butterfliesandmoths.org.
For information on how to arrange an exploration of our fascinating natural history, contact Marty at 541-267-4027, or e-mail mgiles@wavecrestdiscoveries.com. Questions and comments about local natural history are welcome.