More to a Feather than Meets the Eye
Nature Guide Journal
About two-and-a-half inches long and a half-inch wide, the two soft-gray feathers we found last week each had a bright yellow, eighth-inch stripe at the end. Both on the ground, they weren’t far from each other, meaning they may have come off the same bird.
Other animals fly — vertebrates and invertebrates, warm-blooded and cold-blooded — but today only birds have feathers. Birds are evolved from one group of dinosaurs, and bird feathers are highly modified dinosaur scales. In fact, recently discovered very-fine-detail fossils show many dinosaurs had feathers.
The stiff, hollow shaft (called a “rachis”) of the feather we found was off-center, identifying it as a probable flight feather. Flight feathers are a type of contour feather. Contour feathers that cover and protect a bird’s body have a sturdy rachis, with wide, flat vanes. The vanes of most of the flight feathers on the wings and tail are of unequal width; the rachis is forward of center, turning the feather into a mini-airfoil. (The quill of a feather is the vane-less bottom and point where it attaches to the skin.)
The two feathers in question were mirror images, with each rachis off-center in a different direction, indicating these likely feathers came off different sides of the bird, one from the left and one from the right.
Look closely at a contour feather. You’ll notice that the flat vanes are made of neat rows of nearly straight barbs that project from the rachis edge. Each barb has microscopic hooks that link it to barbs immediately fore and aft, creating a sturdy, interlocked plane. The padding of overlapping contour feathers of varied shapes and sizes give birds their rounded, smooth, tailored shape.
Birds have other kinds of feathers, too, with other roles to play. The down feathers that insulate birds have very weak or absent rachises and hookless barbs, resulting in soft, fluffy feathers. Apparently, disintegrating down feathers may form a protective dust on the bird’s plumage.
Semiplumes, a sort of cross between a stiff contour feather and a fluffy down feather, aid insulation and help give the bird a smoother, more aerodynamic body shape.
Filoplumes have only a few barbs at the very tip of the rachis, giving the feather a tufted-hair look. Filoplumes apparently play a role in sensing both the birds’ tactile environment and the location of the other feathers.
Many birds have slender, stiff feathers with no barbs at all, called bristles. Providing sensory information, bristles are often located around the mouth, nostrils, or eyes.
Besides offering the animal a layer of protection, insulation (for both the bird and its offspring), and airfoils for flight, feathers provide camouflage or vivid color.
Feather colors are produced by pigments (reds, yellows, and some greens), by the microscopic structure of the feather surface (white, blues, most greens, and iridescence), or a combination of pigment and structure (especially blue-green and yellow-green). Crushed or ground up blue or green feathers are brown.
The melanin that gives black, grey, and brown feathers their color strengthens them. Since white wears out faster than dark in feathers, black tips on feathers prolong the life of the feathers.
Most birds carefully tend to their feathers to keep them clean and tidy. In preening, birds nibble and draw the feathers through their bills to remove parasites and dirt, and to straighten out the vanes and reattach the barbs to seal splits—somewhat like how we might straighten fringe with our fingers. Most birds, particularly aquatic birds, also preen to distribute water-proofing oil that is produced in a gland just above their tails. Bathing in water or dust also helps keep feathers clean.
Even with fastidious care, feathers wear out and must be replaced through molting.
The feathers aren’t all molted instantaneously: if you find a pile of various feathers you’ve found the scene of an attack or accident or meal. The two feathers we found were both alone and very similar, so they were most likely molted.
The narrow yellow stripe at the end of these feathers, plus their size and soft-gray color, lead me to believe these came off the tail of one of the cedar waxwings that we had seen feeding on mountain-ash berries nearby.
The beauty of certain feathers led to the death of huge numbers of birds in the late 1800s when feathers because feathers became very fashionable human accessories. Beginning with the federal Migratory Bird Act of 1913, a suite of laws now protect birds by prohibiting taking or possessing most wild birds or their parts — including feathers, nests, and eggs — without a permit.
We examined and enjoyed our feathers in the field and left them where they fell.
