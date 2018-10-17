Howdy everyone! It’s Tuesday evening and I’ve been working in my office for a couple hours and decided to take a quick break before starting this week’s article. I walked through the shop to grab a water from the cooler and as I looked out at how dark it was outside it was evident I had lost track of time.
I glanced up at the clock on the wall and saw the little hand was on the seven and the big hand was on the ten. This didn’t make sense, it’s barely even 7 p.m. and it’s pitch black outside! Where did my day go, where did my summer go?
Well it is October after all, and practically the middle of it at that, so it really shouldn’t be a surprise. But there’s something about this little tackle shop in Charleston that just makes one lose track of time. Perhaps it’s the antiques on the wall or the stuffed deer looking down at me with timeless unseeing eyes reminding me of hunting trips and journeys of days past. Perhaps the black bear unceasingly staring at the fish mounted to the wall is to blame. These fish mounts have a story too, several of them caught by one of the stars of the Mr. Ed television show now so many decades ago. Edna Skinner was a bona fide celebrity both locally and abroad and it’s truly an honor to have fish that she caught hanging on our walls.
Maybe it’s the tangled snarled mass of fishing line and hundreds of pounds of weights and lures hanging on the wall that traps time. It was pulled out of the Rogue River and donated to us by a customer and is one of the most mesmerizing things in this shop. I’ve stared at it a hundred times and always see something different. A broken fishing pole, lures both new and old, giant treble hooks that were undoubtedly used in an attempt to snag a fish, a pair of crusted over sunglasses, the more you look the more you see. Each piece in this mass of line and lures tells a story, a story of young and old, of sunny days and rainy ones, of full creels and empty stringers.
I sipped my water and just walked around this little place oblivious to the new and shiny tackle that adorned the shelves. I was walking between past and present and my eyes were drinking in all the history.
So many amazing stories. A pair of moose antlers donated to us, a giant brown bear rug, giant abalone shells some old and some new. Abalone harvesting is closed now, perhaps it will never open again. A seventy-year-old tackle box filled with wooden lures and a 110-year-old fishing reel sing to my senses as if they were the latest and greatest pieces of tackle available. How shiny and bright that blue tackle box must have looked in its day. I like to think it was purchased for a youngster and handed down to their own children when the time came for the tradition of fishing to be passed on.
An old fisherman’s style anchor hangs from the ceiling in sharp contrast to its days below the shivering cold sea as it grasped and clamored to hang on to the ocean bottom as its flukes dug into dirt and rock until it found a place to hold fast. An old fly-fishing vest, pockets stuffed with hooks and bits of twine, just as it was the last time someone took it off oh so many years ago hangs just out of reach, beckoning to be worn again, beckoning to experience the sights and smells of the rushing water below.
A World War II era tube radio catches my eye and I can hear big band music crackling over its primitive speaker as a family huddles around to catch any bit of news from the war overseas. Everyone had a family member "over there" fighting for our freedoms and for those of strangers never met. Some never came home.
I’m back at my desk now, leaning back in my chair and admiring the giant log desk a customer and friend made for me, it’s a work of art really. It’s perfectly still and quite in here and the passing of the seconds on the large wooden clock hanging above me are almost deafening in contrast.
This is my favorite time; the hustle and bustle of the day has passed. The phones have fallen silent and are now replaced by the patter of seagull feet on the roof as the seagulls do whatever it is they do on my roof after dark. This place is so much more than a tackle shop, its stories and treasures.
Its history and its future combine to make this a special place, but the most important piece of Basin Tackle is you the customer. Every one of you that comes through these doors shares in a part of this history and becomes a part of its story. Thank you for helping us build something special, something that I can one day give to my little girls and say “this is our history, this is our story.”
Rob Gensorek is the owner of Basin Tackle www.basintackle.com in the Charleston Marina and can be reached by phone at (541) 888-FISH, by Facebook at Basin Tackle Charleston, or e-mail at basin_tackle@yahoo.com. Rob’s fishing reports can be heard daily at 6:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. on KRSB Best Country 103 out of Roseburg and his Basin Tackle Outdoor Show can be heard Wednesdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays at 6 a.m. at kwro.com. In addition to all this, he sometimes actually gets out and catches a fish or two.