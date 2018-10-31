Hermit Crab: If they were bigger I'd eat 'em
Howdy everyone! A little more rain has fallen lately, the winds have been relatively calm, and the ocean gives us a day here and there to get out and catch rockfish and lingcod, which by the way remains excellent. Even in the bay several of our customers are reporting catches of rockfish in the 3- to 4-pound range. Keep in mind this doesn’t mean every fish is that large but there are good ones waiting for you out here. Most of the folks that are fishing in the bay also are crabbing and on a scale of one to 10 I would rate the bay a seven to an eight lately which is pretty good!
Surfperch fishing remains solidly good when the ocean isn’t trying to suck you in. Keep in mind this is the time of year of strong currents, large swells, and sneaker waves. I often describe the ocean to newbies to the area as “a giant force that wants to suck you in, grind you into a paste, and feed you to its inhabitants.” This is very similar to but not quite as harsh as our political system. Remember the good ole’ days when folks were more civilized and took pistols at 10 paces and shot each other? I’m sorry about that, I was watching one of the nature channels last night and marveled at the unchecked savagery the wilds have to offer until half way through when I realized I was actually watching the news.
On a more civilized note my better half and I recently made a beach trip to see what we could find washed ashore. This is a great way to kill a couple hours, just walking and watching, kicking over kelp and driftwood to see what scurries or swims away and enjoying the solitude of our beaches. Even though our beaches are pristine and beautiful and should be full of people enjoying them they often are not and one can easily escape the hustle and bustle of life so that’s what we did. We found crabs and snails and jelly fish and all sorts of amazing critters but none as amazing as a little friend we found in a pool of water. A snail shell was moving along at a faster than snail pace so we picked him up and found out we were actually looking at a hermit crab or “natures RV.” We have a lot of these tiny nomads in our area but rarely do we find them directly on the beaches. They are far more common in coves and bays along the Oregon coast so this was a fun and pleasant surprise. Just like folks in recreational vehicles come from all walks of life so too do hermit crabs with some 1100 species of these mollusk shell inhabiting critters to be found. Out of all these species of hermit crabs most live in saltwater, from shallow bays where they occasionally foray onto land down to the depths of the sea where they are rarely if ever seen. There also is one species that inhabits freshwater and a few others that live on land, making occasional trips to water to moisten their gills. Neither of these come from our backyard so we will stick with our local ones.
Hermit crabs, as most other crabs do, feed on decaying organic matter from plants and plankton to things made of meat. As our little friends eat they grow and as they grow they need a larger RV. Reaching a maximum size of about an inch they will change homes several times and as any savvy RV purchaser should do they will leave their current home, crawl into the new one, take it for a test drive and then either sign the finance papers or decide to stick with what they have for now. Hermit crabs can live for about a decade or more in captivity and probably a lot less in the wild but there is not a lot of information on the lifespan of these little fellas. I remember as a kid seeing these fun and fascinating animals for sale in pet stores and wondering if the twenty bucks they were going for at the time was worth it. Now that I live here I’m kind of glad I didn’t buy one. Maybe I’m getting soft as I get older but I’d rather see them living free and happy. But make no mistake, if they were big enough to eat this week’s article would be on hermit crab recipes.
