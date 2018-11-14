Howdy everyone! We have been holding steady with 60 degree temperatures and sunshine for several days now, which is pretty good for November on the South Coast.
The ocean remains lumpy with very few breaks to get out and fish, but when we do the lingcod and rockfish are jumping in the boat. Remember that crabbing remains closed in the ocean until December 1, but there are good crab days in the bay lately and lots of rockfish to be caught.
The Elk and Sixes are starting to produce but we haven’t got any really good reports lately. And finally we are getting some really good clam tides in the daylight hours. It seems as if most of our good tides have been well after dark for a stretch but we are slowly working out of that.
Steelhead will be here before we know it and that means my favorite time of year . . . Thanksgiving. I love the food and family this day brings and I will spend the entire day making turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, and stuffing. My biggest shortfall is that I don’t bake and may not get a pecan pie this year and I refuse to buy one.
Speaking of turkey, did you know that the wild turkey is not a native to Oregon? It was introduced in 1961 and has since done quite well with over ten thousand live trapped from places like Colorado and Nebraska and released into our state.
Two species of turkey now live in Oregon, starting with our western regions are inhabited by the Merriam’s turkey and the eastern regions are populated by the Rio Grande turkey.
The Rio Grande, by the way, is a species I have hunted and eaten a lot of with my sweet little girl Abby. She would be my ammo caddy and hand me my ammunition as we would venture into the backyard every Thanksgiving and bring back the freshest tastiest bird a person has ever eaten.
The Southwest Region of our state has the densest population of turkey and specifically the area surrounding Roseburg is listed by the ODFW as the highest density with over 16 turkeys per square mile (that’s a lot of Thanksgiving dinners). Wild turkeys are great foragers and will eat pretty much anything it can get its beak on, this includes berries, seeds, insects, snails and anything else that creeps or crawls.
Turkey courtship begins in March and April with the male or “Tom” strutting around clucking in an attempt to attract a mate, studies show that this clucking loosely translates to “I’ve got a nice car, you should see my 401K, and I’ve got Netflix.” Once mating occurs the female lays a clutch of about a dozen eggs at a rate of one egg per day, these will hatch in about a month and the young will stay with their mother until the following spring when they will presumably start a family of their own.
Wild turkeys are fairly short lived and should they avoid the gauntlet of environmental conditions, predators, and hunting season the will usually only live about three to six years with the males being on the longer end of that scale. And just a little something for the “useless information” file, the flap of red skin that hangs on the male turkey’s nose is called a “snood.” Whether you’re getting your turkey in the grocery store or in the woods I hope to see you out there.
