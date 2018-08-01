It zipped past us as we approached the pond, slowing just long enough to allow us to see the brilliant sky blue splashed along its threadlike body.
A damselfly — one of the bluet damselflies. Smaller and more slender than their stiff-winged relatives the dragonflies, most damselflies draw their wings back over their long abdomens when they land. (One group, the "spreadwings," draw them only part way back.)
Look closely and you'll see over-sized eyes and power-box thorax, features characteristic of insects of the order Odonata, the damselflies and dragonflies. The damselflies' thoraxes are shaped a bit differently than those of dragonflies — allowing the characteristic backwards wing-sweep — and the eyes are wider apart and more spherical. Overall, the damsels are more willowy and delicate than the dragons.
The nearly transparent wings of damselflies and dragonflies differ, too. While the back wings of damselflies are nearly identical in shape to the front wings, the back wings of dragonflies are a little wider than their front wings. Some species of dragonflies are boldly marked with stripes or spots. Both damselflies and dragonflies can beat their front wings and back wings independently.
Damselflies and dragonflies spend most of their lives hidden underwater. While the larval members of both groups are big-eyed, six-legged underwater nymphs, dragonfly nymphs are rather short and squat, and damselfly nymphs are longer and slimmer. The gills of the dragonfly nymphs are tucked inside the ends of their abdomens, while the gills of the damselfly nymphs extend outside the ends of their abdomens, as three long prongs or fans.
Both damselfly and dragonfly larvae are vigorous underwater hunters. Large odonate larvae (some dragonfly larvae can get over two inches long) may even catch and devour tadpoles or tiny fish. Both damselfly and dragonfly nymphs catch their prey with remarkable mouthparts that quickly shoot out, grab, and pull in. A possible inspiration for science-fiction monsters!
In turn, these larvae are favored food of larger predators, including many fish, larger water insects, and some birds.
The larvae shed their skin and grow for a year or two — perhaps spending as many as five years as larvae. The transformation from larvae to adult form takes place after the larvae crawl up some piece of vegetation and emerge from the water. The skin splits along the back and the newly transformed flying adult will pull out of the larval skin. After pumping the delicate wings full of blood to stretch them, the damselfly/dragonfly will soon dry and the adolescent will fly off to hunt in the sky perhaps far beyond the pond. Firmly hooked on the emergent stem, the empty larval husk may remain long after the animal has departed to the aerial hunt.
They hunt differently, too: damselflies pluck their prey from the vegetation; dragonflies generally snatch their prey from the air, grabbing and holding it with their long legs.
You might have seen pairs of damselflies or dragonflies flying locked together while mating on the wing: male in front, female behind. The male prepares by storing sperm in a special receptacle on the underside of his body, near the base of his wings. After finding a suitable mate, he clasps the back of her head with a special hook on the end of his abdomen. The transfer of sperm is managed when she curls the end of her abdomen up under his to the sperm cache.
The males of some damselflies and dragonflies are territorial, chasing off trespassing males while awaiting females. After mating, the females lay their eggs in water, with some species laying the eggs in rafts and some species laying them on plants or mud, or inside underwater wood.
Damselflies and dragonflies usually overwinter as eggs or nymphs. A few species appear to migrate. In August and September, watch for the dark red variegated meadowhawk dragonflies as they migrate down the Oregon coast to parts unknown.
From the dazzling bluet damselflies to the russet variegated meadowhawk dragonflies, Oregon is home to over 90 species of these fearsome and very watchable predators.
