As North Bend celebrated Christmas with a variety of events last weekend, a large tent downtown drew the most intrigue.
For hours, people waited in line inside the tent to try something most of them never have – ice skating.
Well, sort of.
North Bend officially opened its synthetic ice skating rink, allowing up to 70 people at a time on the ice – or a synthetic plastic that closely mirrored ice without the freezing cold.
Not surprisingly, most of those who joined in seemed to have little or no experience on ice skates, which led many falling and climbing back up and falling again. But there were no cries due to the falls, mostly just the sound of laughter as people made their way around the rink.
As the rink filled up, North Bend City Administrator David Milliron looked on, watching over the new operation in the city that will run through Valentine’s Day. The opening Saturday was announced only on social media, as the city chose to invite the community to get their staff trained up on operating an ice rink.
“The reason for the soft opening like this is to figure out the logistics,” Milliron said. “We’ve been trying to figure out the kids’ sixes.”
While opening the rink is fairly easy, there are some steps the city staff had to run through before opening for real this week. That included sharpening skates, cleaning the rink, running the “Zamboni.” Since there had never been an ice rink in town before, no one had experience in those things.
“It’s all the small maintenance, which is why this is a soft opening,” Milliron said.
With the soft opening behind them and a little experience on their side, the ice rink will open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. There is no fee to enter, but ice rental is $5 an hour. Anyone with their own skates, can skate for free.
The ice rink was purchased by the city council using transient occupancy taxes, money paid when people visit local hotels and motels. By law, the tax can only be used to pay for items designed to increase tourism in the area. With tourism in the region already popular in the warmer months, North Bend was looking for something that would bring in guests over the winter. Milliron said the city council was also determined to find something that would bring people downtown, where they could play and still shop.
The tent housing the ice rink was paid mostly through a grant. The tent will remain in place downtown even when the ice rink is closed, allowing the city to host concerts and other community events year round.
“It takes a mayor and council to approve the expense, the grant,” Milliron said. “That’s what’s moving North Bend forward. It’s the enthusiasm that’s moving North Bend forward.”
Saturday was the first sign that the ice rink could pay off. While most of the guests were from North Bend and Coos Bay, there were visitors from outside the area, who came down for ice skating and decided to spend the day celebrating Christmas.
“When you watch the smiles, this is incredible,” Milliron said. “We did our due diligence. We knew what the interest was in the community. This is just the start.”
Over the winter months, North Bend is planning to host a variety of special skating events downtown, such as movie night, costume night, disco night and karaoke night.
On Saturday, the skating rink was just one of many events that helped North Bend celebrate the Christmas season. The day started with waffles with Santa and ended with Mayor Jessica Engelke and Santa leading a lighted Christmas parade. In between, there were events for young and old scattered throughout downtown North Bend.
