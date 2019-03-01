Try 3 months for $3
NORTH BEND — The North Bend Public Library is partnering with the Oregon Department of Human Services to provide Aging and People with Disabilities Outreach Days. This event will take place from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the North Bay Public Library conference room. There also will be outreach events at the Lakeside Public Library on Monday, March 4, from noon until 3 p.m., and the Coos Bay Public Library on Monday, March 25, from noon until 3 p.m.

During these three-hour sessions, members of the community who are age 65 or older, in addition to adults with disabilities, will learn about or apply for Medicaid, Medicare copay programs, SNAP/food stamps, long-term care services, or to ask questions.

These sessions are free. Registration is not required.

