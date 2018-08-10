Jennifer Lessard and Bart Stoltey were married July 7, 2018, at Valley View Evangelical Church in Clackamas, Ore., by the bride’s friend Dr. Scott Wenig or Denver, Colo.
The bride is a trust officer for U.S. Bank. She is the daughter of Aaron and Molly Lessard of Milwaukie, Ore.
The groom is a widowed Reedsport Assembly of God Pastor, and father to Kaylee and AJ Stoltey, who served as attendants and candle lighters.
The bride wore her great grandmother’s 100-year-old vail for the ceremony that told the story of God’s faithfulness in the couple’s lives.