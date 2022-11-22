NB five years
Haley Lagasse, the director of Library Services for the North Bend Public Library, was given her five-year service award during a recent council meeting.

She was recognized by City Administrator David Milliron, Mayor Jessica Engelke, and the North Bend City Council at its November 8 meeting. Haley joined the City of North Bend in November 2017 from the Central Arkansas Library System, where she served as director of public services. Since Haley joined the City of North Bend, the library implemented its first Strategic Plan focused on community engagement and a Technology Plan.

