Haley Lagasse, the director of Library Services for the North Bend Public Library, was given her five-year service award during a recent council meeting.
She was recognized by City Administrator David Milliron, Mayor Jessica Engelke, and the North Bend City Council at its November 8 meeting. Haley joined the City of North Bend in November 2017 from the Central Arkansas Library System, where she served as director of public services. Since Haley joined the City of North Bend, the library implemented its first Strategic Plan focused on community engagement and a Technology Plan.
Haley has focused on staff development and has promoted three part-time library staff to permanent full-time positions. Under her direction, the library has received over $447,000 in new revenue through grants, donations, and service partnerships in the last five years. These funds have allowed the library to expand services, including a Community Engagement Specialist position, the circulation of Wi-Fi hotspots, and a kindergarten readiness program.
Haley has worked with the North Bend Public Library Foundation to increase their Oregon Community Foundation Endowment holdings, raising the endowment from $55,000 to $103,000. She is currently the chair of the Public Library Division of the Oregon Library Association.
She is also active in the Coos community, serving as the vice chair/treasurer of the United Way of Southwestern Oregon Board and as a member of the Chamber of Commerce Leadership Coos Steering Committee.
