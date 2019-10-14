COOS BAY — The Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area will be celebrating the centennial anniversary of Zonta International on Friday, Nov. 8, and the public is invited to this free community event at the historic Egyptian Theatre. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the program set to begin at 6 p.m.
The program will include a celebration of Zonta’s 100-year history, with community speakers, prizes and birthday cake served by the student members of the Southwestern Oregon Community College's Golden Z Club and Marshfield and North Bend high school's Z Clubs. Egyptian Theatre concessions, along with a taco bar, beer, and wine from SharkBite's Seafood Cafe will be available for sale. Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus will perform songs from the 1900s, while Pam de Jong serves as Master of Ceremonies. The program ends with the showing of the Academy Award winning 2018 documentary film short, “Period. End of Sentence.” The 25-minute film set in Hapur, India follows a group of local women leading a quiet sexual revolution to improve women’s lives. By the film’s end, men and women alike will be cheering. Film is appropriate for all age groups.
“We are pleased to invite the public to this free community celebration to honor Zonta International’s 100th Birthday. We want to give back to this community who is so supportive of the Coos Bay Area Zonta Club,” said Club President Karen Costello.
Zonta International is a worldwide organization that has empowered women and girls through service and advocacy for 100 years. Founded on Nov. 8, 1919 in Buffalo, New York, by a group of forward-thinking women who were not satisfied with the predominantly social nature of many women’s organizations of the day. Instead, Zonta’s founders envisioned a women’s service organization that would advocate for laws and policies that ensure gender equality and help every woman and girl realize her full potential. Through continuous engagement over almost 10 decades, Zonta International has become a respected and reliable agent of civil society. Zonta International is a non-governmental organization with general consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
The Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area was founded in 1953 and is best known for their annual Celebrity Dinner and Auction Fundraiser, its Little Red School House School supply project and its financial support to local nonprofits and scholarships. The 2020 Zonta “Celebrity Prom” fundraiser will be held Feb. 29, 2020 at The Mill Casino-Hotel.