COOS BAY — The Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area will honor Judge Megan Jacquot as 2020 Zonta Celebrity during the 22nd annual Celebrity Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at The Mill Casino-Hotel’s Salmon Room.
The Honorable Judge Megan Jacquot is recognized for her dedication and service to the youth and families in Coos County and the State of Oregon. Elected to the bench in 2016, Judge Jacquot serves as the Coos County Juvenile Court Judge. Prior to her election, she was in private practice for a decade specializing in retained and appointed juvenile trial work, appeals and all areas of law involving children and teens. Before that she worked five years for the Southwestern Oregon Public Defender’s Office.
Judge Jacquot currently serves on several statewide committees dedicated to juvenile law and serves on the Oregon State Bar’s juvenile law section executive committee. She recently joined the Juvenile Engagement Leadership Institute model forms committee and works with Oregon legislative committees on juvenile reform. Her previous government experience includes many years on the Oregon Commission on Women and the North Bend School District Board of Directors 2007-2015, serving as chair 2012, 2014-2015. A Zonta member, she has chaired the club’s Community Grants Committee for the past several years.
Judge Jacquot, wife and mother of five, is seen as a friend, mentor and role model for women and in July 2019, Judge Jacquot received the Oregon Chief Justice Juvenile Court Champion Award for her “leadership in raising the profile and priority of child abuse and neglect cases in Oregon Courts.”
Now in its 22nd year, the Zonta Celebrity Dinner fundraiser will include a dinner, dance party with DJ Daryl Elkins and auction. The theme is Leap Back in Time: Zonta’s Celebrity Prom, which occurs on Leap Day 2020.
Proceeds from the charity event will benefit Zonta’s initiatives to support women and children both globally and locally in the community, including scholarships and community grants. Zonta also provides programs such as the Little Red Schoolhouse, which provides thousands of dollars of school supplies in Coos County each fall; Dress Your Best, a seminar for women returning to the workforce; and Girls Rock, a STEM workshop for young women to learn about opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.
The mission of Zonta International is to improve the legal, economic, health, educational and professional status of women through service and advocacy. Those interested in donating to or attending the event can contact Debbie Schade at dschade2356@gmail.com or 541-297-6537.