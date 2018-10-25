FLORENCE — Can you make it out alive?
No one knows how the virus began. All that is known is that one day, a mob of terrible, bloodthirsty zombies wandered out of the beautiful forest. Slowly, people from all walks of life began to show signs of infection. Local authorities did their very best to Quarantine those who seemed dangerous within the walls of the Children's Repertory of Oregon Workshops — C.R.O.W. Center for the Performing Arts. But there was a problem, they left the vials of antidote inside! Now you get to see if you can make it through the maze of zombies to retrieve a vial of antidote so that you don’t follow the same fateful path.
C.R.O.W.’s fourth annual Scare-C.R.O.W. Haunted Maze, entitled “Quarantine” will be open Oct. 26-27, Oct. 30-31, with a less scary Family Night geared toward younger kids and big chickens to be held on Monday, Oct. 29. Suggested minimum age for the regular maze nights is 8+, and entry is always at parents’ discretion, and at your own risk.
C.R.O.W. is excited to announce the 2018 Haunted Maze Sponsors. Sponsorship opportunities were made available to local businesses and individuals to help cover costs of props, specialty zombie make-up, construction materials, and special effects such as LED fog blasters. 2018 Maze Sponsors include: Angle & Square, Paula Burnette and Dave Hansen, Chad Clement DDS/PC, Handyman 101 Construction, Laurel Bay Gardens, Dan Lofy Construction, and Maire Testa.
“We have been having a total blast creating the concept this year,” says C.R.O.W.’s Artistic Director, Melanie Heard. “The special effects, make-up and costume design, and other unexpected surprises are going to scare even the toughest people. I think this maze is going to be our best one, yet.” Last year’s “Nightmares” maze showed so much deadly appeal that over 1,000 guests passed through, traveling from as far away as Astoria, Coos Bay, and Eugene/Springfield.
C.R.O.W. team members delighted in hearing positive feedback from terrified maze patrons both through social media, and as they exited the maze. Many people opted to go through the maze multiple times, despite the long lines. “C.R.O.W. strives for exceptionally high production values for every project we produce. The maze is no exception.”
Rumor has it that C.R.O.W.’s Flight Dance Team may even make a "Thrilling" appearance. Heard says, “If you feel the slightest tinge of zombie virus, better hurry over to C.R.O.W. so we can try to get you a vial of antidote. That is, if you can survive long enough to retrieve it!”