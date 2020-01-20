COOS BAY — Multi award-winning Christian Rock artist and songwriter Zach Williams is bringing his spring headline tour, "The Rescue Story Tour" in concert to Marshfield High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2.
The Rescue Story Tour will feature music from Williams along with special guests We The Kingdom and Cain. Williams will share "Rescue Story" live on the road, along with more songs from the current album as well as from his GRAMMY®-winning debut Christian Rock album "Chain Breaker" and GRAMMY-nominated album, "Survivor: Live From Harding Prison."
Tickets range from $25 to $150 and are available at itickets.com.