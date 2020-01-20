COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Art Center is once again hosting a Young Artists’ Show for all Coos County aspiring artists aged 3 to 18. Artwork must be original (not class projects that tend to be very similar), with a limit of two entries per artist, in the areas of fine arts, sculpture, or mixed media. Paintings, markers, colored pencils, etc., qualify as fine arts but must be suitable for hanging with backing, mats, or frames. Frames are required for heavy art pieces. Sculptures may be ceramic, wood, or paper, but must be sturdy and easily moved. Mixed media is a new category, but the same rules apply.
Mixed media may include three dimensional artwork, collages and combinations of paint, paper, markers, etc.
Each piece must be clearly labeled with artist’s name and contact information. There are five age categories with ribbons and prizes awarded at each level.
Entries will be accepted noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, through Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the Art Center. Thursday’s deadline is extended to 6:30 p.m.
The show will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays starting Feb. 3 and remain until Feb. 21. An artists' reception will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Doors will open at 7 and with prizes and ribbons awarded at 7:30.
Over 200 young artists participate each year from across Coos County in the Art Center's annual event. The Art Center is located just a mile and a half southeast of Coquille, at 10144 state Highway 42.
For more information, call Kathy Phillips at 541-572-2198 or the Center at 541-396-3294. Information also is available on the Coquille Valley Art Center Facebook page.