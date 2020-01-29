COOS BAY — A children's program called Young Artists by the Sea will be led by Dawn Stewart on Saturday, Feb. 1, and Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Sough Slough Interpretive Center. Beginner level artists up to teens are invited to participate in a new art activity each week between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Space is limited; to reserve a spot for a child, call 541-267-3901 or email arted@coosart.org
Stewart will demonstrate the process of creating each art piece and supporting students while they problem solve and make beautiful nature-inspired art.