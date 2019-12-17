Renee Blom's garden was one of my other Fave Five stories of 2019. Her amazing knowledge of plants, edible and beautiful inspires me. She is the Master of her organic garden and shares the duties of the South Coast Community Garden Association, organic gardens in Coos and Curry Counties.
When I got an invite to her garden I couldn't resist. I took Cindy Delgado, another amazing gardener I'd met at Lady Bug Landing Community Garden in Coos Bay. Top down in the convertible we made the journey up the West Fork to Bloms' piece of heaven nestled down on the river.
I admire Renee's passion for her plants and her ability to make them perform and more importantly I am honored to call her friend. The handful of Bearss (various spellings for the Persian lime) limes she sent me home with, the bouquet of sweet peas, the delicious crisp we snacked on—made from a berries and rhubarb harvested from her garden.
Who wouldn't be inspired?
There were various stages of preservation with onions, garlic and herbs hanging to dry.
She has perfected growing tomatoes by covering them to protect them from moisture, staving off the blight that effects most tomato plants in these parts.
My community garden plot is right next to hers. I just smile at the experiments I conduct that sometimes produce food. Sometimes Renee will point out my errors in the kindest way imaginable. She continues to inspire me so I will be gardening again soon. Applications for plots at Lady Bug Landing Community Garden will be available shortly after the first of the year. Plots are first-come, first-served.