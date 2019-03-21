YACHATS — This weekend in the artsy coastal village of Yachats, Pacific Northwest artists usher in spring break at the 49th annual Yachats Spring Arts and Crafts Fair.
This Yachats fair features quality arts and crafts produced by more than 70 regional artists and crafters — paintings and prints, furniture, jewelry, woodwork, art glass, stained glass, pottery, mixed media, sculptures, woven textiles, art quilts, carvings, fine art photography, specialty foods and drink, bath products, candles, leatherwork, upcycled arts and crafts, garden art, paper arts, clothing, handcrafted toys, and more. The fair takes place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Yachats Commons, 441 Highway 101. Admission is free.
Featured artists this year: Catherine Hingson, of Depoe Bay, paints bold, colorful, impressionistic Northwest landscapes. She teaches quarterly watercolor workshops locally and has taught weekly classes at the Oregon Coast Community College. She's been selected for this year's Art on the Edge Studio Tour in Lincoln City organized by the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Her work is on display in the Pacific Artists' Co-op Gallery and the Artists' Studio Association.
Janette Square is an accomplished, internationally recognized intarsia artist who has lived in Yachats since 2015, following many years as a resident of Eugene. Working from a photograph, Janette creates a pattern and then selects the types of woods she will use in a project. Janette says she finds “the natural color and grain of wood to be a perfect medium for creating colorful and realistic pieces based on nature.” She explains that in her process, color and grain selection is the important first step. Then each piece in a project is cut out with a scroll saw, and shaped and sanded utilizing several types of sanding tools. The pieces are then glued together and several coats of clear satin finish are applied to protect and enhance the natural colors of the wood. No stains are used. Janette is a regular contributor to International Scroll Saw Magazine, and Scroll Saw Woodworking & Crafts.
Andrea Pellicani, of Coos Bay, also known as The Green Jeweler, is both an artist and a committed environmentalist. Andrea handcrafts custom rings, necklaces, and earrings using, as she describes, “luscious reclaimed silver and gold…and fair mined gems from small artisan mines in America” to make “gifts you can feel good about giving.” Her work is represented in Harvard University’s Project Zero, Artful Thinking, and her paintings and jewelry have been featured in many exhibitions in the United States, Europe, Asia, South America and the South Pacific.
Robert Bass, of Monmouth, has been a sculptor, jeweler, and teacher for 40 years. He works with non-ferrous metals primarily, creating free standing and wall hanging sculptures of aquatic themes, including sharks, jellyfish, salmon, and schooling fish, as well as large windblown coastal trees. All his sculptures are hand forged using copper, brass, titanium and niobium with a variety of patinas, including gold, silver plating and airbrush. Robert says, “My sculptures are light and flashy. Most are malleable and may be shaped to the owner’s requirements.”
Georgia Williams of Florence creates art quilted wall hangings using a variety of mediums all which start with fabric. She embellishes the fabric with thread, fabric paints, and inks or dye. Georgia says she began quilting following her retirement about 10 years ago but quickly discovered “traditional quilting was not my thing.” Art quilting most certainly is.
This fair is sponsored by the Yachats Area Chamber of Commerce. For additional information, please visit the events page at yachats.org.