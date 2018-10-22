COOS BAY — The World Music Concert and Dance is coming to Coos Bay from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Music and festive social dancing are on tap at this popular annual event held at at the Harding Learning Center multi-purpose room located at 755 S Seventh St. in Coos Bay.
The South Coast Folk Society will host the Kef Dance Band from Eugene. Kef is a premier dance band that has received praise at venues throughout the Pacific Northwest for their quality of music and the authenticity of their sound. This international dance festival is open to the public, with a dance workshop taught by Stacy Rose from 3-5:30, and a dance party with Kef playing from 7-10.
Kef Dance Band's five musicians have honed their talent over the past 12 years, playing for audiences from Seattle to San Francisco. The band features Cody Simmons on trumpet, Nisha Calkins-Godfrey on cello, Alex Lowe on trumpet, Sharon Rogers on accordion, tambura, and vocals, and Ken Sokolov on percussion. Their distinctive music is infused with energy and grace. Kef plays a variety of dance music from around the world, from Balkan village folk melodies to lively Israeli horas.
Rose is a skilled professional dance instructor who has been teaching dances from around the world for over 10 years. Her workshop will introduce dancers to the beauty of Balkan village dances and is open to the public. No prior experience is necessary. She'll teach all the steps and patterns required to enhance everyone’s enjoyment of the evening dance party.
Thanks to the support of local business sponsors, the cost for the evening dance party will be $10, and the afternoon dance workshop $5. A full-day pass including the workshop and party is $12. Students are admitted free at both. These events are alcohol- and fragrance-free. Refreshments are available. Doors open at 2:45 and 6:45 respectively.
For more information, call 541-404-8267.